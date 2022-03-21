G6 Materials Announces New Senior Hires to Support Company Growth

Ronkonkoma, New York --News Direct-- G6 Materials Corp.

Ronkonkoma, New York, USA - TheNewswire – March 21, 2022 - G6 Materials Corp. (“G6” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GGG) (OTC:GPHBF), a high-tech company with expertise in advanced materials and developing innovative composites for a wide range of industrial uses, is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive leadership and operations team to support the Company in its next phase of growth.

Elena Polyakova will be rejoining G6 as Co-Chief Executive Officer, joining Daniel Stolyarov effective immediately. She is a co-founder of G6 and the former co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, with a deep understanding of graphene and advanced materials.

Additionally, the Company has hired Scott Pelt as Financial Controller, an accomplished financial executive who will play a critical role in G6’s corporate financing transactions, business acquisitions, FP&A, and positioning for a future up-listing to a national exchange.

Finally, G6 has hired Matthew Abenante, IRC as Head of Investor Relations, a leading expert in financial communications, to deliver a robust investor relations program that supports G6’s investment thesis and expands investor outreach across investment centers throughout North America to achieve a more favorable market valuation for the Company.

“We are delighted to welcome such high-quality professionals to G6’s leadership team at this important stage of our company’s development,” commented President & Co-CEO Daniel Stolyarov. “In recent months, G6 has taken major strides in its business expansion, in large part due to Elena’s tremendous efforts. This expansion includes opening our new distribution center in Cerritos, CA, to support our specialized graphene-enhanced air purifier products and achieving a five-fold production capacity expansion at our ISO 9001 certified manufacturing facility in Ronkonkoma, New York, after successfully installing our pilot-scale graphene oxide reactor. We also recently announced the relaunch of Graphene-Supermarket.com to serve our growing customer base better. These initiatives were made to capture a growing addressable market for advanced materials and graphene applications.

“With Scott and Matthew joining our team, we now have increased financial strength and capital markets support to help G6 double down on innovation and successfully commercialize smart technology at a large scale to satisfy growing market demands,” concluded Mr. Stolyarov.

Scott Pelt is an accomplished financial executive with deep experience in financial reporting and analysis, planning and budgeting, reserving, internal control, business process improvement, and project management. Previously, Mr. Van Pelt held consulting and leadership positions with Kemper Insurance Company, Kingstone Insurance Company, Choice Home Warranty, and Citibank. Mr. Van Pelt earned a Master of Business Administration at Fairleigh Dickinson University and a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame.

Matthew Abenante, IRC is a leading expert in investor relations with over 15 years of experience delivering world-class financial and corporate communications services to companies across all industries and sizes. Currently, Mr. Abenante is the founder and President of Strategic Investor Relations, Inc., a boutique investor relations agency serving a portfolio of high-growth company clients. Mr. Abenante was part of the first cohort to earn the Investor Relations Charter (IRC) from the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) in 2016 and was named one of NIRI’s “Rising Leaders Under 40” in 2019. Mr. Abenante earned a Master of Science in Investor Relations at Fordham University and a Bachelor of Business Administration at the City University of New York - Baruch College.

Elena Polyakova is a well-recognized expert in graphene and advanced materials in industry and academia and a frequently invited speaker at major international conferences. As a pioneer in the commercial graphene production market, Polyakova founded Graphene Supermarket in 2010, the premier supplier within the graphene industry, serving thousands of clients worldwide, spanning the Fortune 500 and leading universities and other institutions throughout 100+ countries. She also significantly contributed to developing the Company’s IP portfolio.

Polyakova is co-founder of G6 Materials Corp. (formerly known as Graphene 3D Lab Inc.) and served as co-Chief Executive Officer from 2015-2018 and Chief Operating Officer from 2013-2018. Polyakova holds a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from the University of Southern California. As a Postdoctoral Fellow at Columbia University, she was one of the first researchers to demonstrate the structure of graphene experimentally. In 2019, she was a Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Advanced 2D Materials at the National University of Singapore. Her expertise in 2D materials has been covered by prestigious news agencies such as BBC and Bloomberg. Additionally, Polyakova has co-authored papers with Nobel and Kavli prize winners and members of the National Academy of Sciences.

In addition to today’s hirings, G6 announces that effective immediately, Roman Rabinovich will step down as a member of its Board of Directors. As part of the announcement, the Board appointed Elena Polyakova as a director of G6 Materials Corp. G6 would like to thank Mr. Rabinovich for all that he has done for the Company and wish him all the best.

Pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan adopted at the last AGM and subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, G6 is granting 6,900,000 options to Officers of the Company, its Directors, Employees, and Service providers. The options are exercisable at a price C$0.10 for five years. Among these options granted, 2,000,000 are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule, where 25% of the options will be granted immediately, and 25% will be granted at each anniversary.

About G6 Materials Corp.

G6 Materials Corp. is a high-tech company with expertise in advanced materials and developing innovative composites for a wide range of industrial uses. Graphene Laboratories Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of G6, sells a range of graphene-based products and other materials, including conductive epoxies, high-performance composites, and R&D materials, with numerous customers from among the Fortune 500 list of companies, as well as NASA and leading universities. Graphene Laboratories Inc. is developing other innovative products, including graphene-enhanced air purifiers. It plans to enter the global filtration market once all testing is complete and applicable government approvals are received.

G6 has identified new graphene-based applications to accelerate growth into the future. Accordingly, the Company has a valuable IP portfolio currently comprised of five granted patents. The Company’s management team and employees have a deep understanding of graphene technology based on decades of aggregate academic and commercial experience. Graphene Laboratories Inc., with its ISO 9001-certified facility located in Ronkonkoma, New York, has established its premium research laboratory and scalable production facility and is equipped with a pilot-scale graphene oxide reactor and advanced analytical and material processing equipment.

The Company's e-commerce websites are listed below:

Conductive Epoxies: Adhesive materials distributed under the G6-EpoxyTM trade name and can be purchased at www.g6-epoxy.com

D Materials: Graphene Laboratories Inc. currently offers over 100 graphene and related products available at www.graphene-supermarket.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD: Daniel Stolyarov, President & Co-CEO

For more information on G6 Materials Corp., please visit www.G6-Materials.com or its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. “Forward-looking information” in this news release includes but is not limited to information about the graphene-enhanced air purifier (including efficacy and potential commercialization thereof); information about the potential for the Company’s long-term growth; the business goals and objectives of the Company, and other forward-looking information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk that actual results in commercial applications of the graphene-enhanced air purifier may differ significantly from the Test Results; the Test Results may not be accepted by applicable regulatory agencies required to approve commercialization of the graphene-enhanced air purifier; the Company may not receive required approvals from regulatory agencies to commercialize the graphene-enhanced air purifier; the Company may not achieve further stages of commercialization of the graphene-enhanced air purifier as anticipated, or at all; risks associated with adoption by industries of graphene-based products health and environmental factors affecting adoption of these technologies; the company may fail to obtain appropriate government approvals or accreditation related to the business’ operations and technological processes; the results of the tests being performed by an independent laboratory may be unsatisfactory and prevent the company from receiving government approvals and accreditations; the market conditions and demand for its product as well as the market prices of such products being developed by the company may change over time; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; competition; dilution; and the volatility of our common share price and volume.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

