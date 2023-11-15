G7 ambassadors welcome launch of Constitutional Court reform in Ukraine

The Group of Seven (G7) ambassadors have welcomed the launch of the reform of the Constitutional Court in Ukraine following the first meeting of the Advisory Group of Experts.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to the G7 Ambassadors’ Support Group’s tweet on Twitter (X)

Details: The ambassadors said they welcomed the successful launch of the Constitutional Court reform as a result of the first meeting of the Advisory Group of Experts.

"The Group helps ensure CCU judges are qualified for their roles. We support Ukraine’s reform efforts in judicial sector in line with its EU path," the ambassadors stressed.

The first meeting of the Advisory Group of Experts, which is to participate in assessing the moral qualities and competence of candidates for the position of judges of the Constitutional Court, took place on Sunday, 12 November 2023.

During the meeting, the Advisory Group of Experts approved two critical decisions necessary for the start of its work: electing a chairperson and secretary and approving the Regulations on the Advisory Group of Experts.

The Advisory Group of Experts consists of six members and six deputies.

