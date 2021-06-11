G7 'circus' gives leaders a chance to hug, hustle and joke

  • G7 summit in Crnwall
  • G7 summit in Cornwall
  • G7 summit in Cornwall
1 / 3

G7 'circus' gives leaders a chance to hug, hustle and joke

G7 summit in Crnwall
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michel Rose and Steve Holland
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Michel Rose and Steve Holland

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) -Boris Johnson cast the Group of Seven summit as a "gigantic media circus" on Thursday after leaders were paraded before journalists and U.S. President Joe Biden walked arm-in-arm up the beach discussing democracy with France's Emmanuel Macron.

G7 summits are notorious for anodyne and slightly ridiculous photo opportunities which leave world leaders struggling to seem natural in bizarre contexts - for example meeting another world leader on a small, overcast English beach.

Under grey clouds, British prime minister Johnson, with ruffled blonde hair, and his new wife Carrie, greeted other G7 leaders and their partners on a specially constructed wooden gangway beside the Atlantic.

After the leaders returned for a socially distanced "family photograph", Germany's Angela Merkel urged Johnson ahead, telling him: "You are the leader."

French President Macron held back, making a few remarks to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, before Biden draped his arm around Macron who returned the embrace. They walked smiling, arm-in-arm along the walkway, discussing affairs of state.

The Elysee Palace said Macron and Biden had talked about "how to make democracies more efficient for the middle class and on China said there should be no confrontation but that we should defend our values and interests".

As he opened the summit, Johnson said it would be hugely significant after the "wretched pandemic" and speculated that perhaps leaders could rebuild in "a more gender neutral, a more feminine, way".

Ordering the media to leave the meeting after his initial remarks, Johnson said: "This is meant to be a fireside chat between the great democracies of the world - it's turned into a gigantic media circus in which we have to greet each other several times."

Such was the awkwardness of many of the staged encounters that U.S. first lady Jill Biden quipped: "I feel like we are at a wedding". Johnson, whose recent marriage is his third, said it was like "walking down the aisle".

President Biden urged journalists to go swimming, feigning an order: "Everybody in the water."

When asked what his message would be to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin when the two leaders meet in Geneva next week, Biden said: "I'll tell you after I have delivered it."

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • UK PM Johnson says G7 summit is a chance to learn COVID lessons

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the other leaders of the world's most advanced economies on Friday that their G7 summit was a chance to learn lessons from the coronavirus pandemic and ensure they do not repeat the errors made during it. Addressing the leaders of the Group of Seven, as well the European Union, he said: "I actually think that this is a meeting that genuinely needs to happen because we need to make sure that we learn the lessons from the pandemic, we need to make sure that we don't repeat some of the errors that we doubtless made in the course of the last 18 months or so."

  • Egypt eyes Gaza reconstruction to boost regional clout

    Egypt is banking on a $500-million Gaza reconstruction project to shore up its influence in the Middle East, capitalising on clout it garnered by brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

  • Harris touts child care funding and payments to families

    Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted the Biden administration's efforts to expand child care and relieve the financial pressures of parenthood during a visit to a child care center on Friday. Harris is discussing new guidance on $15 billion in grants to support child care programs, forthcoming payments to families from the child tax credit and a separate credit to help parents pay for care. The outreach is part of the continued implementation of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package to help the U.S. economy heal from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • G-7 gathers to pledge 1B coronavirus vaccine shots for world

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted world leaders on a wooden boardwalk atop the freshly raked sand of Carbis Bay to open the Group of Seven summit Friday, offering elbow bumps to dignitaries gathering for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus was set to dominate their discussions, with leaders of the wealthy democracies club expected to commit to sharing at least 1 billion vaccine shots with struggling countries. A commitment from U.S. President Joe Biden to share 500 million doses and one from Johnson for another 100 million shots set the stage for the G-7 meeting under gray skies in southwest England, where leaders will pivot Friday from their “family photo” by the seaside directly into a session on “Building Back Better From COVID-19.”

  • Children in the White House Are Taught Where to Hide from Danger, Bill Clinton Says

    Speaking with PEOPLE, the former president also said that the family temporarily hired private security for daughter Chelsea after he left office

  • The unseen tensions at the G-7

    The G-7 gets underway today, and there's plenty on the line (and to talk about).

  • G7 summit Cornwall – live: Boris Johnson says world needs to become greener as XR protesters arrive

    Follow below for all the latest updates from Cornwall

  • Swiss deploy army, repair villa for Biden-Putin summit

    Switzerland said on Friday it was tightening security on Friday ahead of next week's summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, deploying thousands of police and troops in Geneva to guard against any terrorist threat. Biden and Putin are to meet at the Villa La Grange along Lake Geneva on June 16, their first face-to-face since Biden took office, for what promises to be heated talks on issues from nuclear arms control to cyber attacks.

  • NATO summit seeks return to gravitas with Biden

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -NATO leaders will seek reassurance on Monday from U.S. President Joe Biden that after four years of denigration by his predecessor Donald Trump, the alliance can count on the support of the United States, its most powerful member. In a more pared-back gathering than past NATO summits in part due to COVID-19 restrictions, without fighter jet fly-pasts, the 30 allies will gather in their glass and steel headquarters to agree reforms for a multipolar, post-Cold War world where China's military rise presents a new challenge. The summit is a "unique opportunity" to renew transatlantic ties, according to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

  • England out for 303 against New Zealand after Wood's rampage

    Dan Lawrence and Mark Wood helped to push England to 303 runs in its first innings before New Zealand bowled out the hosts on the second morning of the second test at Edgbaston on Friday. Wood, resuming on 16 not out, swung away and entertained a lively home crowd with six boundaries before edging a delivery from Matt Henry (3-78) onto his stumps to finish on 41. England reached 303-9 on Lawrence’s four after Stuart Broad lasted just four balls for his 37th duck in test cricket.

  • UPDATE 3-G7 vaccine pledge is just a drop in the ocean, campaigners say

    A Group of Seven plan to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries lacks ambition, is far too slow and shows Western leaders are not yet up to the job of tackling the worst public health crisis in a century, campaigners said on Friday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he expected G7 leaders to agree the donations as part of a plan to inoculate the world's nearly 8 billion people against the coronavirus by the end of next year.

  • U.S., UK leaders expected to work to reopen travel -UK statement

    U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to agree to work to open up travel between the two countries "as soon as possible," the British government said in a statement late on Wednesday. Biden, who arrived in England on Wednesday for his first overseas trip as president, will meet with Johnson in Cornwall on Thursday ahead of a meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies that begins Friday, the statement said. Reuters reported on Tuesday that the Biden administration was forming expert working groups with Britain, Canada, Mexico and the European Union to determine how best to safely restart travel after 15 months of pandemic restrictions.

  • Oregon house expels Republican who helped far-right rioters enter capitol

    CCTV footage shows Mike Nearman opening a door for agitators on 21 December, when state legislature was in special session A far-right demonstrator waves a Trump flag in front of the state capitol building in Salem, Oregon, on 21 December, the same day Mike Nearman opened a door for agitators. Photograph: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Reuters A Republican politician who on Thursday became the first representative ever expelled from the Oregon state house said the people he covertly let into the state ca

  • Jill Biden Wore a Blazer Bedazzled with a Message of Unity

    The blazer sparked comparisons to Melania Trump’s infamous “I really don’t care” jacket.

  • China marathon: Officials punished over runner deaths

    Extreme weather struck the event last month, killing 21 ultra-marathon runners.

  • Closed murder case tied to ex-Tennessee governor

    A prosecutor says a former Tennessee governor's administration helped fund the contract murder of a federal witness decades ago while embroiled in the state's largest political scandal. (June 9)

  • Biden’s rosy picture of lockstep with Europe doesn’t match reality

    As President Biden departed Washington, he told reporters he was going to use his first foreign trip to make "clear to Putin and to China that Europe and the United States are tight and the G7 is gonna move."Why it matters: The problem is his statements regarding the allies' shared objectives are not supported by the statements and actions of the allies themselves.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden's optimistic words and their bottom-line deeds will

  • Senate Republicans Introduce Bill Requiring Congressional Approval for New Iran Deal

    Republicans proposed legislation Friday that would require President Joe Biden to secure congressional approval before a new nuclear deal is forged with Iran.

  • What countries are in the G-7 summit and what do they do? What you need to know for Biden's trip to Europe

    Joe Biden will attend the G-7 summit on his trip to Europe. Other stops include visits to Queen Elizabeth II and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Donovan Mitchell, Jazz shake off Clippers in Game 2

    Donovan Mitchell collided with Paul George late in the fourth quarter and stayed down a while.