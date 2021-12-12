G7 is concerned about China's 'coercive' economic policies - UK's Truss

G7 summit in Liverpool
LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - The Group of Seven major industrialized countries are concerned about the "coercive" economic policies of China, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday.

"We have been clear at this meeting this weekend that we are concerned about the coercive economic policies of China," Truss said at a G7 news conference in Liverpool.

"And what we want to do is build the investment reach, the economic trade reach, of like-minded, freedom-loving democracies."

(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Andy Bruce)

