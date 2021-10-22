G7 countries reach breakthrough on digital trade and data

Trade Ministers attend a G7 trade summit at Mansion House, in London
William James
·2 min read

By William James

LONDON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven wealthy nations agreed on principles to govern cross-border data use and digital trade, Britain said in what was described as a breakthrough that could liberalise hundreds of billions of dollars of international commerce.

Trade ministers from the G7 reached agreement at a meeting in London on Friday.

The deal sets out a middle ground between highly regulated data protection regimes used in European countries and the more open approach of the United States.

"We oppose digital protectionism and authoritarianism and today we have adopted the G7 Digital Trade Principles that will guide the G7's approach to digital trade," the communique published by Britain said.

Digital trade is broadly defined as trade in goods and services that is either enabled or delivered digitally, encompassing activities from the distribution of films and TV to professional services.

For Britain alone, remotely delivered trade was worth 326 billion pounds ($448.09 billion) in 2019, or a quarter of all its trade, according to a government study of official data.

But differing rules governing the use of customer data can create significant barriers, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses for whom compliance is complicated and costly.

The deal agreed on Friday is a first step in reducing those barriers, and could lead to a common rulebook of digital trade.

The principles covered open digital markets; cross border data flows; safeguards for workers, consumers, and businesses; digital trading systems; and fair and inclusive global governance, the communique said .

"We should address unjustified obstacles to cross-border data flows, while continuing to address privacy, data protection, the protection of intellectual property rights, and security," an annex to the document said.

A British official with knowledge of the deal said: "This agreement is a genuine breakthrough that is the result of hard diplomatic graft.

"All of us rely on digital trade every day, but for years the global rules of the game have been a wild west that have made it difficult for businesses to seize the immense opportunities on offer."

The G7 comprises the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada.

($1 = 0.7275 pounds)

(Reporting by William JamesEditing by William Schomberg)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lyft records more than 4,000 sexual assault cases in long-overdue safety report

    Lyft Inc received reports of more than 4,000 instances of sexual assault on its ride-hailing platform between 2017 and 2019, it said, detailing the data in a safety report it had promised to publish about two years ago. The company report, issued late on Thursday, showed sexual assault reports on its platform had increased from around 1,100 in 2017 to some 1,800 in 2019. Lyft said more than 99% of its journeys had occurred without any safety incident.

  • Ex Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard blames Neighbours for ignorance of country's culture

    Neighbours has been blamed by former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard for creating ignorance of her country's culture.

  • EU Mulls Terminating Brexit Trade Deal If U.K. Rift Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union could weigh terminating the post-Brexit trade deal if the U.K. government pulls out of its commitments over Northern Ireland, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Coun

  • Think Everything’s Expensive Now? Get Ready for What’s Next

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerConsumers around the world are about to get socked with even higher prices on everyday items, companies from food giant Unilever Plc to lubricant maker

  • Florida’s unemployment system already was a mess. Then came the debt collectors | Editorial

    Thousands of Floridians were notified they owed money to the state for overpayment of unemployment benefits received during the first 18 months of the COVID pandemic. Gov. Ron DeSantis has rightly halted the effort.

  • A Rare Economic Phenomenon Is Driving the U.S. Economy Right Now

    The messy inflation scenario isn't anything like the stagflation of the 1970s, writes Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics.

  • New blow to Sturgeon’s independence plans as trade figures show Scotland’s reliance on rest of UK

    Nicola Sturgeon’s case for independence has been dealt a blow after Scottish businesses increased their reliance on trade with the rest of the UK.

  • Why Europe is overrated

    Philosopher Roger Scruton adapted the word “oikophobia” to describe a fashion that was unknown through most of human history. Literally meaning “the fear of home,” Scruton used the word to illuminate the growing trend of Western intellectuals’ almost visceral rejection of their own cultures and nations. Oikophobia draws on several historical elite fads, but in the end, he wrote in a 1993 article, “in all such cases we see the same process at work: the stereotyping of ‘us’ as ‘them,’ of home as a

  • The Biden administration is trying to minimize supply chain issues. It isn't a good look.

    The Biden administration is trying to minimize supply chain issues. It isn't a good look.

  • Pelosi: Democrats may nix tax increase from big spending package

    Democrats may end up nixing a plan to hike taxes in order to pay for a massive social welfare spending package.

  • Biden’s Stimulus Stoking the Flames of Inflation — Are Long-Term Effects Possible?

    A new research paper from the San Francisco Federal Reserve explored the effects of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan stimulus package on the economy. Although the stimulus has...

  • No one is forecasting a U.S. recession — or was, until now

    Is the U.S. headed for another recession or already in one? David “Danny” Blanchflower thinks so. It’s called the six last recessions, the Dartmouth professor and former Bank of England policy maker warns in a new paper.

  • There Won't Be a Fourth Stimulus Check—Here Are Other Programs Offering Support

    Here is what experts have to say on the reasons behind the lack of another round of stimulus checks, and programs still offering relief through the end of the year—and beyond.

  • Millions of sidelined workers won't come back 'unless the math makes better sense to them'

    Six million people could return to the labor force if jobs offered better compensation, benefits, and child care, the Richmond Fed president said.

  • World Bank revises up 2021 GDP forecast for Western Balkans to 5.9%

    The World Bank on Thursday revised up its forecast for the economic growth of six countries of the Western Balkans to 5.9% in 2021 after a 3.1% contraction in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but cautioned that recovery remains fragile. In its regular six-month report on the region, the lender estimated that the economies of Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia could grow 4.1% in 2022 and 3.8% in 2023. "A faster-than-expected recovery is really driven by two main factors: domestic re-opening triggered by various robust recovery in domestic consumption and tourism-related demand and then very strong external conditions," said Richard Record, the lead country economist for the Western Balkans.

  • Where are the workers? Cutoff of jobless aid spurs no influx

    Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans. “The work disincentive effects were clearly small.”

  • Turkey's currency reels under economic pressure

    Turkey's currency on Thursday plumbed record lows as Ankara reeled from the twin blows of being placed on a terrorism financing and anti-money laundering watch list and an interest rate cut that economists fear could spark hyperinflation.

  • GOP senator seeks to block controversial proposed bank account monitoring

    In the wake of a controversial proposal by the Treasury Department and Senate Democrats to direct collection of additional data on Americans' bank accounts, Senate Republicans -- led by South Carolina’s Tim Scott -- introduced a bill Thursday to prevent the Internal Revenue Service from implementing any such policy change. "The Democrats’ plan to allow the IRS to spy on the bank accounts of nearly every person in this country, even those below the poverty line, should be deeply concerning to anyone who values privacy and economic inclusion," Scott said in a statement provided exclusively to ABC News.

  • Child care dilemma: Soaring costs, rock-bottom pay keeping parents at home

    Child care costs are soaring, but workers still get rock-bottom pay. That's one reason staff is fleeing, putting already pricy care further out of reach for parents.Why it matters: The industry's problems — magnified during the pandemic — are ricocheting and weighing on the economy. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHard-to-find or too expensive child care makes it hard for parents to return to work. That's contributing to the lab

  • Winter Crisis Raises Prospect of Energy Blockades in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s heading into winter facing an unprecedented energy squeeze, and politicians are trying to figure out how to stop their citizens freezing.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerIf th