G7 countries in Tokyo: Support for Ukraine will never waver, Russia will face sanctions

G7 foreign ministers reaffirmed their intention to increase sanctions against Russia and support Ukraine during a session on the situation in Ukraine in Tokyo.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, which chaired the meeting

Details: On 8 November, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa chaired the Ukraine session with the participation of G7 foreign ministers and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

During the session, the ministers held a frank discussion on the situation in Ukraine, including an assessment of the current situation and prospects.

At the start of the meeting, Minister Kamikawa said that even as tensions in the Middle East rise, it is important that the G7 is united in sending a clear message to the international community: "Our steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine will never waver."

Minister Kamikawa went on to say that Japan would continue to impose further sanctions on Russia and support Ukraine.

In terms of aid, she explained that Japan has pledged and is consistently implementing a total of US$7.6 billion in support of Ukraine. She also explained that Japan has provided 2 autotransformers that will help many Kyiv residents in winter time.

She also noted that mid- and long-term support for recovery and reconstruction is crucial, and that Japan plans to hold a Japan-Ukraine conference on promoting economic recovery early next year.

As a result of the discussion, the G7 Foreign Ministers agreed that:

the G7 will remain united in its attitude to impose severe sanctions against Russia and provide strong support for Ukraine, even in today’s international situation,

the G7 will accelerate efforts for mid- to long-term recovery and reconstruction in the unity of public and private sector,

it is necessary to advance the process of the Peace Formula together with international partners.

