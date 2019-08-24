At G7, EU warns it will respond 'in kind' if Trump puts tariff on French wine

BIARRITZ, France – The president of the European Council put President Donald Trump on notice Saturday that the E.U. will stand with France and strike back if the United States slaps tariffs on French wines.

“If the U.S. imposes tariffs on France, the E.U. will respond in kind,” E.U. Council President Donald Tusk told reporters at the annual G7 gathering in southwest France.

The last thing the 28-member bloc needs and wants is a confrontation, “especially with our best ally, the United States,” Tusk said. But “we have to be ready. … and we are ready,” he said. “France can count on our loyalty, as all member states do.”

Tusk’s remarks follow Trump’s threat to place tariffs on French wines in retaliation for France’s new digital services tax, which has angered U.S. tech giants such as Google and Amazon.

The 3% levy, approved in July, would be placed on yearly revenues of companies that provide services in France and have global revenues of at least 25 million euros ($28 million) in France and 750 euros ($837 million) worldwide every year.

Trump threatened in July to slap tariffs on French wines in retaliation for the tax. He repeated the threat again Friday night as he was leaving for the G7 meetings.

Trump is expected to raise the issue with French President Emmanuel Macron during this weekend’s summit.

