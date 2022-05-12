G7 foreign ministers meet to discuss Ukraine war, impacts

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy nations are gathering in northern Germany to discuss the war in Ukraine, energy and food security, relations with China and climate change during a three-day meeting starting Thursday.

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and neighboring Moldova, which fears becoming Russia's next target of aggression, have been invited to attend as guests. Indonesia's foreign minister, whose country chairs the Group of 20 major economies this year, plans to take part remotely to discuss the global impacts of the war.

The meeting is taking place at the Baltic Sea resort of Weissenhaus northeast of Hamburg. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is hosting her G-7 counterparts, recently returned from a trip to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

Also attending are the foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Italy and Japan. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland will represent the United States; U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is recovering from COVID-19 but is scheduled to travel to Berlin for a weekend meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

The NATO gathering will also hear from the foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland as the two countries are poised to join the Western military alliance amid concerns over the military threat from Russia.

The G-7 meeting in Weissenhaus takes place amid tight security, with about 3,500 police officers deployed at the site.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

