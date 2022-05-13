G7 invoke 'unity' against Russia; EU pledges Ukraine funds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FRANK JORDANS
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Josep Borrell
    Spanish politician, EU foreign affairs representative, former MEP

WEISSENHAUS, Germany (AP) — The European Union is giving Ukraine another 500 million euros ($520 million) to buy heavy weapons to fend off the Russian invasion, the bloc's foreign affairs chief said Friday at a gathering in Germany of top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy nations.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign policy, said he was also hopeful of getting the bloc's member nations to agree to an oil embargo against Russia soon, despite misgivings from some countries.

“We will provide a new tranche of 500 more millions to support the military of Ukraine,” Borrell told reporters ahead of the G-7 meeting in Weissenhaus, on Germany's Baltic Sea coast. The funds would be allocated for the purchase of heavy weapons and take the EU's total financial support for Ukraine to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion), he added.

Top diplomats from Germany, Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the United States also are attending the meeting. They plan to seek more ways to pile pressure on Russia through economic sanctions, isolate Moscow internationally and to counter disinformation spread by Russia, Borrell said.

EU diplomats are scheduled to hold talks Monday on a possible embargo of Russian oil. Hungary has resisted the move because of its heavy dependence on Russian imports, but Borrell expressed optimism.

“We need this agreement, and we will have it,” he said.

“We have to understand the specific circumstances of every one of the 27 member states,” he added. “But if there is not agreement at the level of the ambassadors Monday, the ministers, when they gather for the Foreign Affairs Council, they have to provide the political impetus.”

Borrell said it was important for the G-7 meeting to present a “united front” - a sentiment echoed by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

“It’s very important at this time that we keep up the pressure on Vladimir Putin by supplying more weapons to Ukraine and by increasing the sanctions,” she said. “G-7 unity is vital during this crisis to protect freedom and democracy."

Among the issues on the agenda in Weissenhaus is how to unblock millions of tons of grain stuck in Ukraine, a major agricultural exporter, that are urgently needed to ease food shortages around the world.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his counterpart from neighboring Moldova, Nicu Popescu, were invited to attend the meeting as guests.

About 3,500 police officers were deployed at the event site northeast of Hamburg to provide security.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House welcomes Finland, Sweden NATO moves

    The White House welcomes reports that Finland’s leaders came out in favor of applying to join NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days, in a historic realignment on the continent after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. (May 12)

  • Mercedes-Benz tells owners of 292,000 vehicles to stop driving them

    Mercedes-Benz is telling the owners of over 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. to stop driving them because the brakes could fail.

  • World Bank says remittances to Ukraine anticipated to increase more than 20 percent this year

    The World Bank said in a brief released Wednesday that remittances to Ukraine are anticipated to increase more than 20 percent in 2022 against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of its neighboring country. “Just as the [low- and middle-income countries] were starting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the war on Ukraine erupted, altering the…

  • EU to provide new 500 million euro military aid to Ukraine - Borrell

    EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday the bloc would provide a further 500 millions euros worth of military support to Ukraine and that he was confident a deal could be reached in the coming days to agree an embargo on Russian oil. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in northern Germany, Borrell said the military support would be for heavy weapons such as tanks and artillery and take the bloc's aid to about 2 billion euros.

  • Rouble firms past 63 vs dollar in Moscow, hits fresh 5-year high vs euro

    The rouble has become the world's best-performing currency this year thanks to artificial support from capital controls that Russia imposed to shield its financial sector in late February after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. At 0723 GMT, the rouble was steady against the dollar at 63.32, earlier touching 62.6250, its strongest mark since Feb. 5, 2020, but banks are offering to buy roubles at much weaker levels. The rouble is driven by export-focused companies that have to convert their foreign currency revenues, while demand for foreign exchange is limited as imports into Russia have waned amid disruption in logistics and sweeping Western sanctions.

  • U.S. lawmakers to travel to Europe over N.Ireland worries-Guardian

    A team of U.S. Congress members will travel to London and other capitals as concerns grow in Washington about the tensions caused by Britain's post-Brexit stand-off with the European Union over Northern Ireland, the Guardian newspaper said. At least half a dozen representatives from Congress will hold a meetings in Brussels, Dublin, London and Belfast within days, the Guardian said. The delegation will be headed by Richard Neal who chairs the Ways and Means Committee which has powers over trade deals, the newspaper said.

  • Turkish court upholds top opposition politician's conviction for insulting president

    Turkey's top court upheld convictions and a jail term against leading opposition politician Canan Kaftancioglu for insulting the president and the state, according to a ruling it made public on Thursday. Kaftancioglu heads the main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) Istanbul branch and is one of the strongest voices in it. In 2019, she played a significant role in municipal elections in the city that saw the CHP take over the mayoralty, which had been held by President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party and its Islamist predecessors for the last 25 years.

  • L.A. is taking a different path on severe watering restrictions. Here's how it will work

    Here's what you need to know about the DWP plan to limit watering, which applies to all 4 million residents in their city of Los Angeles service area.

  • There’s No Separation of Church and State on the Supreme Court

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThere’s no more pretending that religion doesn’t play a role in the ruling that (at least) five conservative justices are readying to overturn Roe.In a democracy founded on the separation of church and state, we’ve got a Supreme Court on the cusp of a decision that cements a theological view of abortion that even most Catholics don’t abide by.All five of the justices who signed onto the draft opinion that would dump Roe (and any rulin

  • A bridge too far for Russian invaders as whole battalion destroyed in failed river crossing mission

    Military experts agree that crossing any river in the middle of a conflict is not easy. But the Russian army’s attempt to build a pontoon over the Siverskyi Donets river was so catastrophically flawed that it ended with a significant portion of a battalion wiped out in the process.

  • Nurses to protest sentencing in Tennessee patient-death case

    RaDonda Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. Vaught's conviction has become a rallying point for many nurses who were already fed up with poor working conditions exacerbated by the pandemic. The sentencing comes a day after International Nurses Day, and some nurses were driving from a march for better working conditions in Washington D.C. on Thursday to the sentencing in Nashville.

  • Florida jury finds ex-deputy who threw teen to the ground not guilty of child abuse

    A Florida jury on Thursday found a former sheriff’s deputy not guilty in an incident in which he slammed a 15-year-old girl to the ground in 2019, local media reported.

  • A mother is suing TikTok because she says her daughter died from a choking challenge that was allegedly recommended by its algorithm

    The challenge has resulted in at least four other deaths, according to a court document.

  • Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    KYIV, Ukraine —Ukrainian officials say their forces took out another Russian ship in the Black Sea. Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, said late Thursday the Vsevolod Bobrov logistics ship was struck as it was trying to deliver an anti-aircraft system to Snake Island. There was no confirmation from Russia and no reports of casualties.

  • Bitcoin crash erases $36 million in value from El Salvador government's massive crypto investment as national debt grows

    El Salvador became the first country to make bitcoin legal tender in September despite multiple warnings from financial institutions.

  • Remains in drying lake recall Vegas mob lore

    Human remains have been found as the waters of Lake Mead recede amid a drought, stirring up the lore of the Las Vegas mob era (May 11)

  • Elon Musk Reveals What He Thinks Of Donald Trump Running In 2024

    Joe Biden won in 2020 because "everyone just wanted less drama," said Twitter's potential new owner.

  • Jail Time? Ex-Prosecutor Names The Law Kevin McCarthy Should Be Worried About

    “So many crimes to choose from,” says Glenn Kirschner. But one stands out most.

  • Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) calls $40 billion military aid package to Ukraine a "gift” and blocks it from passing.

    Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) blocked the passage of the $39.8 billion House-passed Ukraine aid after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) presented a unanimous consent on behalf of himself and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell today. Schumer urged Paul to pass the bill and claimed that the Senator from Kentucky wanted to add certain changes directly to the bill, which have been opposed by members of both parties. Paul asserted that the aid amount will almost equal the entire military budget of Russia and that the U.S. will have to borrow the money from China to send it to Ukraine.

  • Ukraine's security service reveals Russian invaders' chatting about mass riots

    Ukraine’s SBU security service on May 12 released an intercept of a conversation between a Russian invader and his father, in which he talks about mass riots in the Russian army over their reluctance to fight Ukrainian defenders.