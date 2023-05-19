G7 latest news: I have delivered Brexit, insists Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the Shukkeien Garden in Hiroshima where he took media interviews before attending the G7 summit hosted by Japan - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Rishi Sunak said he believed Brexit was done as he insisted his Government had "delivered the result of the referendum".

He said Britain had had the debate about EU withdrawal "multiple times" since the referendum in 2016. His comments follow concerns that Labour would reopen the fundamentals of the Brexit deal if Sir Keir Starmer wins the next election.

Labour wants to lower trade barriers with the EU within 18 months of entering Downing Street under the party's plans to recast relations with the bloc.

But Mr Sunak used an interview in Hiroshima, Japan, as he attended a G7 summit, to make it plain that he believed the trade deal Britain has with Brussels is already "incredibly deep".

Pressed by ITV on why the Tories’ trade deal had been "unsatisfactory" and why Brexit "wasn’t done properly", the Prime Minister said he disagreed.

"We've had this debate multiple times," he said. "We had a referendum. We've delivered the result of the referendum."

08:28 AM

Pictured: G7 leaders meet in Hiroshima on first day of summit

Clockwise from left, U.S. President Joe Biden, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a meeting during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima, western Japan - AP

08:14 AM

Sunak praises Ben Wallace amid Nato job speculation

Ben Wallace’s chances of becoming Nato secretary general received a boost after Rishi Sunak appeared to give him his blessing.

The top job at the Western defence alliance falls vacant in September, and Britain’s defence secretary has been linked to the role.

Asked by ITV in Hiroshima whether he would support Mr Wallace’s bid for the role, the Prime Minister said he was "widely respected" by international counterparts - but was focused "right now" on his Cabinet job.

It came after Mr Wallace admitted to German media that the job of Nato secretary general was one he would like.

He told news agency dpa: "I’ve always said it would be a good job. That’s a job I’d like. But I’m also loving the job I do now."

This morning Mr Sunak told ITV: "I know he's widely respected by his peers for the role that he has played. He’s focused right now on supporting Ukraine. He's doing a great job of that."

08:02 AM

Rishi Sunak: G7 summit in Hiroshima 'carries the weight of history'

Thank you @kishida230 for such a warm welcome to the @G7.



It was deeply moving to visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park which holds such significance.



This Summit carries the weight of history and it’s important that we learn from the past, including from its darkest moments. pic.twitter.com/eDTvwX5WGG — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 19, 2023

07:53 AM

PM 'hopeful and confident' other nations will follow UK on Russian diamonds ban

Rishi Sunak said he expected other Western nations to follow Britain’s lead on sanctions against Moscow after the UK announced a ban on the sale of Russian diamonds ahead of an expected summer offensive by Ukraine.

The Prime Minister also revealed there would be a ban on the import of Russian-made industrially-significant metals, as well as specific sanctions on another 86 senior figures and companies in Putin’s military-industrial complex.

However, countries such as Belgium have made plain that they oppose plans to ban the Russian diamonds.

Speaking to the BBC at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Mr Sunak said: "We’ve taken the lead on announcing new sanctions on Russia.

"I’m hopeful and confident that our partner countries will follow as they have done when they’ve done this previously. That will make the sanctions more effective and ensure that Russia pays a price for its illegal activity."

Ensuring Ukraine wins is the most important thing we can do for global peace and security.



We are banning all imports of Russian diamonds, copper, aluminium and nickel.



Sanctions are having a clear impact in degrading Putin’s war effort.



The G7 stands united with 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/rrHblLoF5K — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 19, 2023

07:46 AM

Sunak sets new benchmark of reducing net migration to less than 500,000

Rishi Sunak set himself a new benchmark of reducing net migration to less than 500,000 - more than twice the level that Boris Johnson pledged to reduce it to.

The Prime Minister conceded that immigration into Britain is "too high", and said he was "committed" to bringing the level down to the level it was when he entered No10.

At that time, in October, net migration stood at around half a million - but figures out next week are expected to see the numbers soar to more than 700,000.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, walks with his fellow world leaders as they attend a G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan - Jacques Witt /AFP

At the last election, Mr Johnson stood on a Tory manifesto which pledged to lower net migration from the then level of 226,000.

Pressed by Sky News whether he can bring down net migration to below 500,000 by the next election, the Prime Minister said he was committed to getting levels down to those he inherited.

"I'm committed to bringing down the levels of migration that I inherited, and I'm relentlessly focused on stopping the boat that's one of my five priorities, and we're doing absolutely everything we can to do that," he said.

07:42 AM

07:32 AM

Rishi Sunak tells Vladimir Putin: 'We're not going away'

Rishi Sunak said the message from G7 leaders to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit in Japan is: "We’re not going away."

The Prime Minister told Sky News during an interview at the Seifukan tea house in Hiroshima’s Shukkeien garden today: "My message to Putin is straightforward. We’re not going away."

"Russia needs to know that we and other countries remain steadfast in our resolve to support Ukraine, not just in the here and now with the resources it needs to protect itself, but for the long term as well," Mr Sunak said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the Shukkeien Garden in Hiroshima where he took media interviews before attending the G7 Summit hosted by Japan - Stefan Rousseau/PA

He later told ITV News that Russian "can’t just outlast us in this conflict".

"One of the common topics of conversation I’ll be having and have been having with my fellow leaders is about the longer-term security agreements that we put in place in Ukraine, to deter future Russian aggression," he said.

07:28 AM

Zelensky expected to make surprise visit to G7 summit in Japan

Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to join the G7 summit in Hiroshima in person as Rishi Sunak and allies seek to increase pressure on Russia.

The Ukrainian President will attend the summit in Japan on Sunday, it is understood, as the Prime Minister warned Vladimir Putin "we’re not going away".

It would potentially bring Mr Zelensky into contact with India’s Narendra Modi and Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who have not opposed the invasion to the extent that western allies would like.

