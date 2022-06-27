G7 leaders joke about stripping to outdo bare-chested Putin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Olafimihan Oshin
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
  • Justin Trudeau
    Justin Trudeau
    23rd Prime Minister of Canada

The leaders of the Group of Seven nations chuckled about stripping off their clothes for photographs on Sunday to outdo Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has often appeared shirtless in images disseminated by the Kremlin.

During the first day of the three-day G7 summit in the Bavarian Alps, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau could be heard on a video joking about their impending photoshoot.

“Jackets on? Jackets off? Shall we take our clothes off?” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked other leaders sitting around a table. “We all have to show that we’re tougher than Putin.”

“We’re going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display,” Trudeau quipped, referencing a widely shared photo of Putin.

“There you go! There you go! We’ve got to show them our pecs!” Johnson responded.

Putin’s predilection for going shirtless doing outdoors activities is part of his carefully crafted strongman image. The Russian president is also an accomplished Taekwondo practitioner.

Russia was kicked out of what was previously called the G8 in 2014 following its initial invasion of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

The current G7 nations include the U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan.

President Biden announced Sunday that the group will impose new import bans on Russian gold as a punishment for Moscow’s going invasion of Ukraine.

Biden spent Sunday morning meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and later participated in a working lunch with other leaders.

A White House readout of Biden’s meeting with Scholz indicated Ukraine was a main topic of conversation.

“The leaders underlined their commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as their continued provision of military, economic, humanitarian, and diplomatic support to help Ukraine defend its democracy against Russian aggression,” the White House readout said. “The leaders also discussed efforts to alleviate the impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine on global food and energy security.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • 'We've got to show them our pecs' -G7 leaders mock Putin

    STORY: As the besuited leaders sat down for their first meeting of the three-day G7 summit in the sweltering Bavarian Alps, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked if their jackets should come off - or if they should even disrobe further."We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin," Johnson said, to laughter from some of his colleagues."Bare-chested horseback riding," shot back Canada's Justin Trudeau."Oh yes," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "Horseback riding is the best."Putin, who prizes his sporty image, has been pictured shirtless several times in photos released by Russian state media, including one set in which he rode a brown horse while wearing wrap-around sunglasses, a gold chain and army trousers.The G7 leaders discussed efforts to further isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which has killed thousands of people and driven millions from their homes. Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States announced moves to ban imports of Russian gold. The G7 also includes France, Italy and Germany.

  • G7 leaders mock shirtless Putin during summit lunch

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other G-7 leaders made jokes about Russian President Vladimir Putin at the start of their meetings in Bavaria on Sunday.

  • Leaders at G7 mock bare-chested horseback rider Putin

    Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations mocked the macho image of their absent adversary Vladimir Putin on Sunday, at a meeting in Germany dominated by the Russian President's invasion of Ukraine. As the besuited leaders sat down for their first meeting of the three-day G7 summit in the sweltering Bavarian Alps, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked if their jackets should come off - or if they should even disrobe further. "We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin," Johnson said, to laughter from some of his colleagues.

  • Biden kicks off G7 summit with focus on Ukraine, global economy

    President Joe Biden kicked off a series of meetings with world leaders on Sunday in the Bavarian Alps, where the war in Ukraine was expected to dominate

  • Kenyan policeman's suicide: A widow's grief

    The force takes on mental health to help officers affected by stress - but for some it comes too late.

  • Cristian Arango and Diego Palacios lead LAFC to victory over New York Red Bulls

    Cristian Arango and Diego Palacios scored three minutes apart in the second half to lead LAFC to a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls.

  • Zelensky may be invited on state visit to UK to bolster Boris Johnson's leadership

    Volodymyr Zelensky may be invited on a state visit to the UK to bolster Boris Johnson’s leadership credentials, it emerged on Sunday.

  • Rescue workers remove body after Kyiv missile strikes

    STORY: At least six people were wounded after missiles hit a residential building and kindergarten in the city centre, officials said.Up to four explosions shook central Kyiv in the early hours, in the first such attack on the city in weeks.Deputy Mayor Mykola Povoroznyk said explosions heard later in other parts if Kyiv were air defenses destroying further incoming missiles.Russia has stepped up air strikes on Ukraine this weekend, which has also seen the fall of a strategic eastern city to pro-Russian forces.Life had been returning to normal in Kyiv after fierce resistance held off Russian advances in the early phase of the war, although air raid sirens regularly sound across the city.There had been no major strikes on Kyiv since early June.

  • World Leaders Make Laughingstock of ‘Bare-Chested Horseback Rider’ Putin at G7 Summit

    Alexey Druzhinin/Getty ImagesThe world may be in shambles, but the leaders of the G7 summit managed to have a laugh—at the expense of Vladimir Putin and a 2009 photo of him riding a horse shirtless in the Siberian mountains.The G7 summit is a gathering of leaders from seven of the wealthiest countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., and the U.S., plus the EU president. As the distinguished members sat down to lunch on Sunday, the Daily Mail reported that British Prime Minister

  • Russian missile strikes kill one near central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy

    Russia strikes Kyiv hours after Putin rushed to Kremlin Peace deal with Putin now will only add to instability, Johnson warns Macron Severodonetsk ‘fully occupied’ by Russian troops Truss aims swipe at Macron over 'selling out' Ukraine Comment: Nato must strengthen its presence in Eastern Europe

  • Search for suspect in deadly shooting at Woodland Hills Ralphs parking lot

    The victim was between the age of 35 to 40. His identity has not been released. Tena Ezzeddine reports.

  • Oil slides more than $1 as G7 debate Iran nuclear deal, Russia

    Oil prices slipped more than $1 a barrel on Monday as global economic concerns depressed the oil demand outlook while investors eyed the G7 meeting this week for possible moves on Russian oil exports and a revival of the Iran nuclear deal. Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations are expected to discuss this week options for tackling rising energy prices and replacing Russian oil and gas imports, as well as further sanctions that do not exacerbate inflation.

  • Russia steps up missile strikes on Ukraine as G7 leaders gather

    Russian missiles struck an apartment block and close to a kindergarten in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday, in strikes U.S. President Joe Biden condemned as "barbarism" as world leaders gathered in Europe to discuss further sanctions against Moscow. Up to four explosions shook central Kyiv in the early hours, in the first such attack on the city in weeks. A Reuters photographer saw a large blast crater near a playground in a kindergarten that had smashed windows.

  • Medical groups warn of ‘negative mental-health outcomes’ after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the 1973 landmark ruling will exacerbate the current mental-health crisis, medical experts said.

  • Kansas City Royals likely to regret this funky play most after falling to Oakland A’s

    The ball bounced off and by two Kansas City Royals during the game-changing moment.

  • Russia fires missiles across Ukraine, cements gains in east

    Russian forces were seeking to swallow up the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern Luhansk region, pressing their momentum after taking full control Saturday of the charred ruins of Sievierodonetsk and the chemical plant where hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians had been holed up. The bombardment preceded a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, during which Putin announced that Russia planned to supply Belarus with the Iskander-M missile system.

  • Chinese fintech giant Ant Group appoints risk-control veteran as executive in consumer lending arm amid restructuring

    Chinese fintech giant Ant Group has hired a risk-control veteran as senior executive in its new consumer lending business unit, as the company moves through a lengthy state-guided restructuring process that started after its initial public offering was abruptly called off in 2020. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission's office in Chongqing has approved the appointment of Qiao Zhanwen as the vice-president of Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance, according to a notice published by the r

  • BEA's new US$209 million southern China headquarters in Qianhai to serve as gateway to Greater Bay Area expansion, co-CEO Adrian Li says

    Bank of East Asia (BEA), a 104-year-old Hong Kong bank, will move into its 1.4 billion yuan (US$209 million) southern China headquarters in Qianhai next year, which will serve as a launch pad for its expansion in the Greater Bay Area. The 20-storey tower will house the bank's new Qianhai branch, its Greater Bay Area retail banking operation centre and innovation lab. About 500 employees will move in next year, said co-chief executive Adrian Li Man-kiu, a scion of the family that has run the bank

  • Weather could impact start of Sunday's Ally 400 NASCAR race at Nashville Superspeedway

    A surprise rain shower impacted Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Nashville Superspeedway.

  • Investing in Big River Industries (ASX:BRI) three years ago would have delivered you a 96% gain

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Big River Industries Limited ( ASX:BRI ) share price down 18% in...