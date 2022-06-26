G7 leaders mock shirtless Putin during summit lunch

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anders Hagstrom
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
  • Justin Trudeau
    Justin Trudeau
    23rd Prime Minister of Canada
  • Ursula von der Leyen
    German politician, president of the European Commission

Various G7 leaders joined U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in mocking Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of a meeting on Sunday.

Johnson made the quip while gathered around a table with U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and others. The leaders are meeting for the G7 summit in Bavaria throughout this week.

"Jackets on? Jackets off? Shall we take our clothes off?" Johnson said, referencing the reportedly intense temperature of the room.

Trudeau suggested they keep the jackets on long enough to take pictures.

RUSSIAN SOLDIER ON TRIAL FOR WAR CRIMES BEGS FOR 'FORGIVENESS'

BIDEN SAYS G-7 WILL BAN RUSSIAN GOLD IMPORTS OVER WAR IN UKRAINE

"We have to show that we're tougher than Putin," Johnson quipped.

"We're going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display," Trudeau added.

Johnson ribbed, "We've got to show them our pecs," while Von der Leyen interjected, "Horseback riding is the best."

Biden did not weigh in on the jokes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin rides a horse during his vacation outside the town of Kyzyl in Southern Siberia on August 3, 2009 <span class="copyright">ALEXEY DRUZHININ/AFP via Getty Images</span>
Russian President Vladimir Putin rides a horse during his vacation outside the town of Kyzyl in Southern Siberia on August 3, 2009 ALEXEY DRUZHININ/AFP via Getty Images

In public photos, Putin has long sought to portray himself as a skilled athlete and outdoorsman.

The exchange came hours after the Biden administration accused Russia of using torture and electrocution in its invasion of Ukraine on Sunday. Biden has repeatedly called for Putin to face a war crimes trial.

A White House statement marked the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

"Any instance of torture is one too many, and yet every year countless victims suffer this brutal violation of their human rights and dignity," Biden wrote. "This year we have been shocked by the horrific acts committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, including multiple, credible reports of torture such as beatings, electric shocks, and mock executions."

"In Mali and Burkina Faso, terrorist groups have been documented to have massacred and tortured local populations, while in Mali and Central African Republic, Kremlin-aligned Wagner mercenaries have reportedly employed similar cruel and unlawful tactics," he added.

Ukrainian authorities are prosecuting roughly 16,000 cases of alleged war crimes by Russian forces.

Recommended Stories

  • 'We've got to show them our pecs' -G7 leaders mock Putin

    STORY: As the besuited leaders sat down for their first meeting of the three-day G7 summit in the sweltering Bavarian Alps, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked if their jackets should come off - or if they should even disrobe further."We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin," Johnson said, to laughter from some of his colleagues."Bare-chested horseback riding," shot back Canada's Justin Trudeau."Oh yes," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "Horseback riding is the best."Putin, who prizes his sporty image, has been pictured shirtless several times in photos released by Russian state media, including one set in which he rode a brown horse while wearing wrap-around sunglasses, a gold chain and army trousers.The G7 leaders discussed efforts to further isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which has killed thousands of people and driven millions from their homes. Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States announced moves to ban imports of Russian gold. The G7 also includes France, Italy and Germany.

  • 'Shall we take our clothes off?' G-7 leaders joke

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau quipped about Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 26 at the G-7 summit.

  • Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine in a 'deliberate' escalation on the first day of a G7 meeting in Germany

    Carl Bildt, co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations, said the attack appears to be a "deliberate" escalation by Russia.

  • Reznikov explains to the West that the European part of Russia must be demilitarised for security reasons

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 26 JUNE 2022, 19:51 Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, believes that the only way to resume dialogue between the West and Russia may be the demilitarisation of the European part of the aggressor state.

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says a Russian victory in Ukraine would be 'absolutely catastrophic'

    Johnson said that funding for Ukraine from Western nations, including billions in US aid, was "a price worth paying for democracy and freedom."

  • Leaders at G7 mock bare-chested horseback rider Putin

    Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations mocked the macho image of their absent adversary Vladimir Putin on Sunday, at a meeting in Germany dominated by the Russian President's invasion of Ukraine. As the besuited leaders sat down for their first meeting of the three-day G7 summit in the sweltering Bavarian Alps, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked if their jackets should come off - or if they should even disrobe further. "We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin," Johnson said, to laughter from some of his colleagues.

  • World Leaders Make Laughingstock of ‘Bare-Chested Horseback Rider’ Putin at G7 Summit

    Alexey Druzhinin/Getty ImagesThe world may be in shambles, but the leaders of the G7 summit managed to have a laugh—at the expense of Vladimir Putin and a 2009 photo of him riding a horse shirtless in the Siberian mountains.The G7 summit is a gathering of leaders from seven of the wealthiest countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., and the U.S., plus the EU president. As the distinguished members sat down to lunch on Sunday, the Daily Mail reported that British Prime Minister

  • Biden kicks off G7 summit with focus on Ukraine, global economy

    President Joe Biden kicked off a series of meetings with world leaders on Sunday in the Bavarian Alps, where the war in Ukraine was expected to dominate

  • Russia's Putin to make first foreign trips since launching Ukraine war

    LONDON (Reuters) -Vladimir Putin will visit two small former Soviet states in central Asia this week, Russian state television reported on Sunday, in what would be the Russian leader's first known trip abroad since ordering the invasion of Ukraine. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion has killed thousands of people, displaced millions more and led to severe financial sanctions from the West, which Putin says are a reason to build stronger trade ties with other powers such as China, India and Iran. Pavel Zarubin, the Kremlin correspondent of the Rossiya 1 state television station, said Putin would visit Tajikistan and Turkmenistan and then meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo for talks in Moscow.

  • Carpe diem: In Ukraine, war turning love into marriages

    When the couple awoke to the rumble of war on Feb. 24, they'd been dating for just over a year. Russia was invading and Ihor Zakvatskyi knew there was no more time to lose. “I did not want to waste a single minute without Katya knowing that I wanted to spend my life with her,” Zakvatskyi, 24, said as he and his 25-year-old bride exchanged vows and wedding rings this month in the capital, Kyiv.

  • ‘Let’s show our pecs!’ Boris Johnson and Trudeau mock Putin’s topless horse riding

    ‘We all have to show that we’re tougher than Putin,’ British PM tells fellow G7 leaders

  • Pair of inmates escape from Tenn. prison near Ga. border

    Both women were serving sentences for theft and were set to be released in 2023.

  • Cardi B Claps Back at Troll for Calling Daughter Kulture 'Autistic'

    Cardi B took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to defend her and Offset's daughter Kulture after a troll said that the three-year-old is "autistic."

  • Max Holloway not certain Conor McGregor returns to UFC: ‘I wouldn’t even blame him’

    Max Holloway thinks there's a chance Conor McGregor never fights again.

  • President Joe Biden Signs Landmark Gun Violence Bill

    President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. “Time is of the essence. Lives will be saved,” he said in the Roosevelt Room of the […]

  • G7 aims to raise $600 billion to counter China's Belt and Road

    Group of Seven leaders on Sunday pledged to raise $600 billion in private and public funds over five years to finance needed infrastructure in developing countries and counter China's older, multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road project. U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders relaunched the newly renamed "Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment," at their annual gathering being held this year at Schloss Elmau in southern Germany. Biden said the United States would mobilize $200 billion in grants, federal funds and private investment over five years to support projects in low- and middle-income countries that help tackle climate change as well as improve global health, gender equity and digital infrastructure.

  • Erdogan tells Sweden, NATO leaders that Turkey awaits steps for NATO bids

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan told the heads of NATO and Sweden on Saturday that Nordic countries must take binding steps to address Turkey's concerns and overcome its opposition to their membership bids, Turkish state media reported. Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But Ankara surprised allies in opposing the bids on grounds it says Stockholm and Helsinki support Kurdish militants like the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), and they maintain arms embargos on Turkey.

  • Roe v Wade: What the Supreme Court decision means for US mid-terms

    A shift in public opinion before November could have dramatic implications for abortion rights.

  • Russians are trying to swallow Luhansk Oblast

    Luhansk Oblast, part of the Donbas region in the east of Ukraine, is one of the most damaged territories in Ukraine, with massive losses among the local population, as well as infrastructure.

  • Meet the woman who helped Ford beat range anxiety and get the electric F-150 Lightning truck on the road

    Linda Zhang led the team that designed the electric version of America's most popular vehicle, creating a new generation of eco-truckers.