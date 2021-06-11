G7 leaders pose for "family photo" as summit kicks off in seaside village in England
The three-day G7 summit in the seaside village of Carbis Bay, England, kicked off on Friday, with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcoming his counterparts from the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union.
Driving the news: The leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies, as well as the presidents of the European Union, announced a pledge to provide the world with 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses.
In addition to plans for global efforts to combat COVID-19, the first in-person gathering of G7 leaders since the pandemic began is anticipated to bring discussions about climate change and confronting Russia and China, among other topics.
This weekend's summit marks President Biden's first trip abroad since taking office.
What they're saying: "It is vital we don't repeat the mistakes of the last great crisis, the last great economic recession in 2008, when the recovery was not uniform across all parts of society," Johnson said in a brief press availability before the leaders began their private meeting.
"What's gone wrong with this pandemic, or what risks to be a lasting scar, is that I think the inequalities may be entrenched," he continued.
"And we need to make sure that as we recover, we level up across our societies and we build back better. And I actually think that we have a huge opportunity to do that because as G7, we are united in our vision for a cleaner, greener world."
In photos
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, France's President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi dining together ahead of the G7 summit. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive for the G7 summit. Photo: Phil Noble/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Justin Trudeau walking to greet Boris Johnson. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images
Johnson greets France's President Emmanuel Macron Photo: Phil Noble/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
G7 leaders pose for the "family photo." Photo: Phil Noble/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Biden with Macron. Photo: Phil Noble/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
First lady Jill Biden visits Connor Downs Academy with Kate Middleton, the duchess of Cambridge. Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Extinction Rebellion climate protestors take part in the "Sound The Alarm" march outside the summit. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
