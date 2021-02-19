G7 leaders promise "turning point for multilateralism" in first post-Trump summit

The leaders of seven of the world’s most powerful democracies released a joint statement following their virtual summit on Friday, pledging to help low-income countries gain access to coronavirus vaccines and to “deliver a green transformation” by making environmentally conscious investments during the economic recovery.

What they're saying: The statement released after Biden's first international summit echoed many of his priorities, including making 2021 "a turning point for multilateralism."

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Flashback: Multiple gatherings of the G7 and similar groups ended without joint statements during the Trump era, due to disagreements over issues like climate change and, in one instance, Trump's insistence that the coronavirus be labeled the "Wuhan virus."

Details: The most tangible commitments from the G7 leaders came in the form of donations to the global COVAX vaccine initiative.

Between the lines: One of Biden's top foreign policy priorities — bringing democratic allies together to compete with China — didn't feature explicitly in the statement from the G7, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S., along with the EU.

  • But the leaders did vow to "champion open economies and societies" and "consult with each other on collective approaches to address non-market oriented policies and practices."

More from the statement:

  • "We will... strive to reach a consensus-based solution on international taxation by mid-2021 within the framework of the OECD."

  • The leaders also committed to reform the World Trade Organization to promote a "modernized, freer and fairer rules-based multilateral trading system."

  • In what appears to be a political gift to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, they offered support for Japan's commitment to hold the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Worth noting: The summit also revealed that world leaders are struggling with the same challenges as the general public in the Zoom era. Contending with background noise during his introductory remarks, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to ask German Chancellor Angela Merkel to mute her microphone.

What's next: The leaders aim to meet in person in the U.K. in June.

Go deeper: Biden reaffirms commitment to NATO collective defense in first major speech to world leaders

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Tshegofatso Pule murder: Man jailed for killing pregnant 28-year-old

    Mzikayise Malephane told a South African court he was paid by Ms Pule's ex-boyfriend to kill her.

  • Federal vaccination site coming to Miami Dade College North as county’s pace slips

    Miami Dade College’s North campus will be home to the county’s first federal COVID-19 “mass vaccination” site, according to a Thursday night Friday ​press release, a long-awaited addition in an area that has seen its state supply of doses drop since January.

  • Bill Gates says Trump should probably be allowed back on Facebook, despite his 'corrosive' statements about the election

    Facebook banned Trump's account "indefinitely" in January following the insurrection at the US Capitol.

  • China defends use of Twitter, Facebook in virus campaign

    The Chinese government defended its use of Twitter and Facebook on Thursday, following a report that it had used its growing social media presence to spread disinformation about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked about the report, the Foreign Ministry’s top spokesperson, Hua Chunying, didn't directly address the allegations about China's role in spreading virus disinformation. An Associated Press investigation, conducted in collaboration with the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, found that powerful political figures and allied media in China as well as the U.S., Russia and Iran flooded the globe with disinformation about the virus.

  • U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse’s shameful assault on democracy | Opinion

    The Biden administration’s response to Haiti’s spiraling political crisis may be motivated by wariness of entangling the U.S. in a neighbor’s affairs, or adding another challenge to the Administration’s extremely full plate. But Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse

  • China lashes out at Canada for signing declaration against arbitrary detention

    Statement made no mention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor but Canada has tried to build global support to secure their release China described the move as a ‘despicable and hypocritical act’ as relations between the two countries remain tense. Photograph: Fred Dufour/AFP/Getty Images China has lashed out against Canada for signing a declaration denouncing the arbitrary detention of foreign citizens, describing the move as a “despicable and hypocritical act” as relations between the two countries remain tense. Earlier this week, Canada and 57 other nations, including the US, UK, Australia, Germany and Sweden, jointly signed a declaration condemning the use of arbitrary detention for political purposes. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry said Beijing had conveyed its frustration to Ottawa over the joint statement. “Canada colluded with some countries to issue a so-called declaration against arbitrary detention, and deliberately let the relevant people slander China’s arbitrary detention of Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor,” said spokesperson Hua Chunying. While the joint statement made no mention of the men, Canada has tried for nearly two years to build global support for its campaign to secure the release of the two Canadian citizens jailed by China in 2018. Kovrig and Spavor have both been charged with endangering national security, but Canada says China is conducting hostage diplomacy. Canada has previously said it believes the arrests are in retaliation for the detention of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou in December 2018. Meng is currently living in Vancouver while fighting extradition to the US on fraud charges. “Canada’s so-called declaration looks more like a confession in which the Canadian side admits its mistake in the Meng Wanzhou case,” Hua said. “On the one hand, the Canadian side advocates that it adheres to the rule of law, but on the other hand, it acts as an accomplice of the US and arbitrarily detains Chinese citizens.” While not mentioned in the declaration, China had previously called the document an “ill-considered attack designed to provoke” and warning that Canada’s efforts will “rebound in the worst possible way”. Canada’s foreign minister, Marc Garneau, has called the document “country agnostic” and pushed back on the idea that it targets any particular nation. “This illegal and immoral practice puts citizens of all countries at risk and it undermines the rule of law,” he said in a statement.

  • Joe Biden’s Debut Presidential Town Hall Is A Ratings Winner For CNN & POTUS

    The President of the United States had a very good night at his CNN town hall on Tuesday. Not only did Joe Biden make it clear there was a new kind of POTUS in office, but the seasoned politician won the ratings and viewership race in a near landslide. In his first such appearance since […]

  • Biden to tell allies ‘America is back’ and urge them to take on China and Russia together

    President will make virtual appearance at Munich Security Conference from White House

  • UAE says Princess Latifa 'improving' and to return to public life 'at the appropriate time'

    The United Arab Emirates has said that Princess Latifa, who this week claimed in a video to have been imprisoned in a compound by her powerful father, is alive and that it hopes she will return to public life "at the appropriate time". "In response to media reports regarding Sheikha Latifa, we want to thank those who have expressed concern for her wellbeing, despite the coverage which certainly is not reflective of the actual position," the Emirati royal family said in a statement to the Telegraph. "Her family has confirmed that Her Highness is being cared for at home, supported by her family and medical professionals. She continues to improve and we are hopeful she will return to public life at the appropriate time." It comes in response to the United Nations and Dominic Raab, Britain's foreign secretary, asking for proof from the UAE that Princess Latifa was still alive following an extraordinary video clip published by the BBC where she claims she is being held against her will without medical or legal access. The Geneva-based Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said the case of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum was raised with the UAE's mission to the UN on Thursday. "We raised our concerns about the situation in light of the disturbing video evidence that emerged this week," Elizabeth Throssell, a spokeswoman for the UN rights office said. "We requested more information and clarification about Sheikha Latifa's current situation." "We did ask for proof of life," she added.

  • Column: Biden chose well with Merrick Garland, but Garland could cause him a few headaches

    Once he is confirmed as attorney general, Merrick Garland won't flinch at taking the Jan. 6 investigation where it needs to go.

  • Biden to visit Pfizer factory as Americans clamor for more COVID-19 vaccine supply

    President Joe Biden heads to Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Friday to visit the Pfizer Inc manufacturing plant that is churning out COVID-19 vaccines, as state and local governments across the country clamor for more. Biden is due to tour Pfizer's largest manufacturing site and its only facility in the United States making the COVID-19 vaccine at a time when less than 15% of the U.S. population is vaccinated. The United States has rolled out ambitious vaccination programs in recent weeks that include large sites capable of putting shots into thousands of arms daily, as well as hospitals and pharmacies.

  • SC House passes bill restricting abortions

    South Carolina House members have passed a bill banning almost all abortions in the state. The House voted 79-35 in favor of the “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act.” The measure was passed after nearly all the Democratic members of the caucus walked out of the chamber in protest. (Feb. 17)

  • Another coach, Aaron Kromer, is leaving Sean McVay's Rams staff

    Aaron Kromer, the Rams' offensive line coach since 2017 and run-game coordinator since 2018, is no longer part of the coach Sean McVay's staff

  • China considers new actions to lift flagging birthrate

    China is considering additional measures to increase its flagging birthrate, more than four years after ending its controversial one-child policy. For decades, China enforced strict controls on additional births in the name of preserving scarce resources for its burgeoning economy. On Thursday, the National Health Commission issued a statement saying it will conduct research to “further stimulate birth potential.”

  • The Steelers cannot work on Ben Roethlisberger’s timeline

    Should the Steelers really sit around and wait for Roethlisberger to make up his mind?

  • Steelers GM on Ben Roethlisberger coming back: 'We have to look at this situation'

    Would the Steelers actually part ways with Ben Roethlisberger?

  • Trump hotel employees say they had to pretend to support the president: 'Inside I was dying'

    For employees at the Trump International Hotel who weren't Donald Trump supporters, pretending to be one was an unwritten rule of the job.

  • Talks ongoing to free Nigeria school kidnap victims

    Nigeria is working to secure the release of more than 40 people abducted from a school, including by sending an imam into a forest to meet with the kidnappers, a local official told AFP on Friday.

  • India court clears reporter in suit filed by MP over #MeToo accusation

    An Indian court on Wednesday cleared journalist Priya Ramani of criminal defamation charges brought by former union minister M. J. Akbar after she publicly accused him of sexual assault in 2018. The verdict by a court in New Delhi has been hailed as a victory for India's #MeToo movement, in which Akbar - a veteran editor who founded many publications - was one of the highest profile figures to be accused. He stepped down as minister of state for external affairs in 2018 after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct following Ramani's allegations.

  • ‘Face diapers not required’: Florida restaurant goes viral for face mask sign

    State does not mandate employees and customers not mandated to wear coverings