G7 leaders push for a 'transparent' investigation into the origins of COVID

The 2021 G7 family photo in Cornwall, England. Leon Neal/Getty Images

The G7 leaders want a "transparent" investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

Biden signed a joint communiqué that outlined plans to defeat the virus and plan for the future.

The G7 also committed to giving 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries in need.

Sign up for the 10 Things in Politics daily newsletter.

The Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Sunday expressed support for a "transparent" investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, while also seeking ways to better prepare for future pandemics.

President Joe Biden joined the leaders of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan in signing a joint summit communiqué that addressed everything from strategies to end the current pandemic to a guideline for combatting climate change and an examination of international law regarding online safety and hate speech.

The international leaders are pushing for "a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts' report, in China."

The G7 also committed to giving 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries in need as they continue to weather the pandemic.

Read more: What we learned about Joe Biden from riding Amtrak with a Senate colleague who has known the president for five decades

In recent weeks, the debate over the origins of the coronavirus has become a huge issue among US lawmakers and several health experts who question if the coronavirus possibly originated in a lab in Wuhan, China.

However, China has refuted the claim, and Republicans have been critical of involvement by the World Health Organization regarding any possible investigation.

Last month, Biden asked for the intelligence community to "redouble their efforts" in ascertaining the origins of the coronavirus after it was revealed that there was COVID-19 evidence that had not yet been analyzed, according to The New York Times

Story continues

At the time, the president also requested a report on the findings to be issued in three months.

Last year's in-person G7 summit was set to be held at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Business Insider