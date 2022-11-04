G7 ministers rally support for Ukraine, suspicion of China

MATTHEW LEE
·4 min read

MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies on Friday rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion and coalesced around suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations, wrapping up two days of talks in the historic western German city of Muenster, were set to release a statement asserting common positions on Ukraine, Russia, China and recent developments in Iran and North Korea, officials said.

A year after warning Russia about the consequences of invading Ukraine, the G-7 ministers were expected to endorse further punishments for the Kremlin and additional backing for Kyiv and countries affected by food and energy shortages that the war has exacerbated, the officials said.

“It is incredibly important that we retain our strategic endurance, the willingness to stick with this until this is done, both to support the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against aggression but also to lift the pressure off those countries around the world, those people around the world who are already experiencing food insecurity and are pushed even closer to famine,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

Along with the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States comprise the G-7.

The ministers will also call out Iran for allegedly supplying weapons to Russia and a brutal crackdown on antigovernment protesters. Their statement will further condemn the recent escalation of tensions in Asia caused by North Korean military activity.

“As a collective G-7, our work is to ensure that we maintain peace, bring back peace also to the region, and we are there to protect these international norms,” Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

One senior U.S. official said the group of advanced economies had demonstrated “remarkable” unity on virtually all major issues despite often competing domestic interests and priorities, particularly in regards to China's growing economic clout and global ambitions even as the leader of G-7 host Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Beijing.

In a side meeting between Cleverly, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their French and German counterparts, the State Department said the four had agreed on the need for “consistent support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression” and had also discussed a common approach to “Iran’s military support of Russia and its violent crackdown and suppression of the Iranian people.”

However, it remains unclear how much influence the G-7 actually wields. Its warnings to Russian President Vladimir Putin last December to stay out of Ukraine went unheeded. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has sided with Moscow and is forging ahead with plans to reunify Taiwan with the mainland by force, if necessary.

In the meantime, Iran has ignored calls to return to a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, started to supply weapons to assist Russia in the Ukraine war, and launched a major crackdown on domestic dissent. Similarly, North Korea has shunned appeals to return to nuclear negotiations and stepped up missile launches, raising tensions and fears of an open conflict.

In Germany, many have noted the historic significance of the venue where the G-7 ministers were meeting: the room where the Treaty of Westphalia ending Europe’s bloody 30 Years War was signed in 1648.

Blinken referred to the 374-year-old document at a Thursday event with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. He said Russia’s actions in Ukraine were an attack on the concepts of national sovereignty and territorial integrity that many believe the centuries-old treaty established.

“These are the very principles that are being challenged today by Russia,” Blinken said. “If we let that be challenged with impunity, then the foundations of the international order will start to erode and eventually crumble, and none of us can afford to let that happen.”

On China, the G-7 was expected to further harmonize joint policies related to Chinese investment in their countries and to caution Beijing against antagonistic moves against Taiwan.

Scholz is visiting Beijing this week, becoming the first European and G-7 leader to make the trip since the war in Ukraine began. Chinese investment in a major port project in Germany has raised concerns in Washington and other capitals that China might gain a controlling interest in critical infrastructure in the heart of an allied country.

The visit has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia, and for coming after Xi cemented his authoritarian rule at a Communist Party congress last month. But it reflects the importance of Germany’s trade ties with China, the world’s second-largest economy.

Recommended Stories

  • G7 to work together on winter aid for Ukraine, Germany says

    MUENSTER, Germany (Reuters) -Group of Seven foreign ministers gathered on Thursday to weigh how to support Ukraine through the winter in the face of Russian attacks on its power grid as well as deal with China's growing assertiveness and Iran's crackdown on protests. The two-day meeting in Germany comes amid concerns over the consistency of Western support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion, amid leadership changes across Europe and a possible U.S. Republican victory in next week's midterm elections. The top diplomats of the G7 rich democracies will join sessions in the western German city of Muenster focusing on Ukraine, China and the Indo-Pacific as well as Iran and Africa, among others.

  • Putin says civilians in Ukraine's Kherson should be evacuated

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that civilians in Ukraine's Kherson region should be evacuated from the conflict zone, the Kremlin chief's first acknowledgement of a deteriorating situation in a region he claims to have annexed. "Now, of course, those who live in Kherson should be removed from the zone of the most dangerous actions, because the civilian population should not suffer," Putin told pro-Kremlin activists as he marked Russia's Day of National Unity. Putin's remark, which came unprompted after one activist told the Russian president on Red Square about his work delivering Russian flags to Kherson, was shown on state television and reported by state news agency RIA.

  • Ukraine's president accuses Russia of 'energy terrorism'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of engaging in “energy terrorism” after Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy network left millions of residents without power. About 4.5 million people were without electricity across the country, Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Thursday. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 450,000 apartments in the capital alone did not have electricity on Friday.

  • Tensions flare between North and South Korea as countries conduct military drills

    Air Force military trainings took place in both North and South Korean airspaces as the two nations continue to ratchet up tensions on the Korean Peninsula as 180 North Korean warplanes flying over four hours just north of the military border were detected by South Korea’s military on Friday. “North’s military planes were active in multiple areas such as the inland area in the North and above the East and West Sea,” South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. In response, South Korea’s air force “urgently scrambled its predominant air force”, including 80 F-35As.

  • G7 discussed how to help Ukraine defend against Russian attacks on infrastructure

    MUENSTER, Germany (Reuters) -Top diplomats from the rich democracies of Group of Seven countries have discussed how to help Ukraine against Russia's attacks on its civilian infrastructure and agreed on the need for a coordination mechanism, a senior State Department official said on Friday. "They discussed what needs Ukraine was facing as it heads into the winter and agreed that there needed to be a G7 coordinating mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure," the official told reporters. Over the past few weeks, Russia's has launched waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

  • US-China Friction Gives Kim Jong Un the Freedom to Fire Away

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea’s unprecedented barrage of missiles is underscoring the costs of Washington’s tensions with Beijing, since China has shown little appetite for additional sanctions over the country’s nuclear program.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing

  • G7 ministers seek to boost unity on Ukraine, China, Iran

    Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies sought Thursday to expand unified positions on Russia’s war in Ukraine, China’s growing global economic clout and Iran’s crackdown on anti-government protestors. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations began two days of talks in the historic western German city of Muenster to take stock of the war in Ukraine and keep up economic, military and other support for the country more than eight months after Russia’s invasion and as winter approaches. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made reference to the 374-year-old document at an event with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, saying Russia’s actions in Ukraine are a direct attack on the concepts of national sovereignty and territorial integrity that many believe the treaty established.

  • Turkey will not ratify Sweden's entry into NATO before 2023

    Turkey is unlikely to sign off on Sweden's joining NATO before 2023, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 3, citing informed sources.

  • French parliament halted as MP shouts 'go back to Africa'

    A member of the far-right National Rally made the remark as a black MP talked about immigration.

  • Zelenskyy reveals details of the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chiefs Staff: We are strengthening our positions everywhere

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed what was discussed at the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 2 November. The main topic was the difficult situation in Donetsk Oblast. Source: Zelenskyy's evening video message Quote from Zelenskyy: "The agenda of the Staff meeting is quite clear - the situation on the front line, in particular in Donetsk Oblast, where fierce fighting continues.

  • Yoo Ah-in denies rumor linking him to Seoul Halloween crush

    Yoo, 36, was among the South Korean celebrities and influencers blamed on social media for attracting the thousands of partygoers who flocked to a narrow alley in Seoul’s Itaewon district on the night of Oct. 29. Yoo, who lives in Itaewon, is known for his roles in the 2018 psychological thriller “Burning,” the 2020 zombie thriller “#Alive” and the 2021 fantasy series “Hellbound,” among others. On Nov. 1, his talent agency UAA issued a statement clarifying that he was not in South Korea when the crush happened.

  • Cleric killed in restive Iranian city, protests rage on

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A cleric at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in the restive, mostly Sunni Muslim Iranian city of Zahedan has been shot dead, the official news agency IRNA said, threatening a spike in sectarian tensions complicating government efforts to contain widespread unrest. IRNA named the dead cleric as Sajjad Shahraki. "A special task force has been formed for the purpose of identifying and arresting the perpetrators," said Ahmad Taheri, police commander of Sistan-Baluchistan province.

  • Nigeria's Obasanjo clinches unlikely Ethiopia truce

    Olusegun Obasanjo has had mixed results as a mediator of intractable conflicts across Africa since he stepped down as Nigeria's president in 2007, although he has never tired of trying. But on Wednesday the 85-year-old secured a surprise win, leading the team that announced a cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia, marking a diplomatic breakthrough in a conflict that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left many starving. Aware that permanent progress in ending two years of fighting with roots that can be traced far further back in Ethiopia's history, the former army officer struck a cautious note.

  • Oil slips 2% on China demand worries, U.S. rate hikes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices slid about 2% on Thursday as China stood by its zero-COVID policy and an increase in U.S. interest rates pushed up the dollar, raising fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand. Brent futures were down $1.49, or 1.5%, to settle at $94.67 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.83, or 2.0%, to settle at $88.17. Both benchmarks had gained more than $1 on Wednesday, aided by another drop in U.S. oil inventories, even as the Federal Reserve boosted interest rates by 75 basis points and U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell said it was premature to consider pausing rate increases.

  • Trump says 'some of us have horrible children' during Iowa rally

    Donald Trump last night told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024 – but stopped short of making a cast-iron commitment to do so.“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” he said. “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.”RSBN

  • Is Georgia's election fair? Here's what midterm voters say

    Democrat Stacey Abrams has frequently alleged voter suppression, but many Georgia voters — including her own supporters — think the election is both secure and fair.

  • Lil Yachty reveals he has never changed his daughter's diaper: 'I just don't want to'

    Lil Yachty says he will never change a diaper: "I just don't really care to do that."

  • Is This Forgotten IPO Stock a Buy?

    This doesn't mean Coupang isn't worth your attention; there are some excellent aspects of the business that could still translate to long-term returns for shareholders. Coupang has focused on maximizing the e-commerce customer experience since its founding in 2010. Based in South Korea, it has more than 100 fulfillment centers, placing 70% of the South Korean population within seven miles of a logistics center.

  • Hong Kong Stocks Surge on Hopes of Audit, Covid Progress

    Plus, the German chancellor was in Beijing, and an SEC audit team reportedly wrapped up on-site inspections of several Chinese companies.

  • Republicans Are Bad for the Economy. Here’s Why.

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastAccording to a wave of recent polls, the economy is the dominant issue on the minds of Americans going into next week’s elections.A recent Pew poll concluded nearly eight in 10 voters said the economy will be “very important” to their voting decisions. Another such poll, by ABC News and Ipsos, showed that almost half of respondents cited either the economy or inflation as the issue about which they were most concerned. The poll indicated that con