G7 Mount Recyclemore sculpture to be dismantled at Eden Project

Mount Recyclemore features the busts of Boris Johnson, Yoshihide Suga, Emmanuel Macron, Mario Draghi, Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel and Joe Biden

A sculpture of world leaders shaped like Mount Rushmore that appeared near the G7 Summit in Cornwall last year is set to be dismantled.

The Mount Recyclemore sculpture aimed to highlight the environmental damage caused by electronic waste.

It was made from 20,000 discarded products, including mobile phones, consoles and computer parts.

The sculpture will be dismantled at the Eden Project on Thursday ahead of International E-Waste Day.

After the summit, the installation travelled to Stockport before it was rebuilt at the Eden Project in October 2021.

'Helped understand e-waste'

Sculptor Joe Rush, who was commissioned by musicMagpie to create the artwork, had wanted to show why electronic waste needed to be made more easily reusable or recyclable.

The project was initially positioned across the water from the Carbis Bay Hotel, where the G7 leaders stayed, in an attempt to attract their attention.

It features the busts of Boris Johnson, Yoshihide Suga, Emmanuel Macron, Mario Draghi, Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel and Joe Biden.

Jo Elworthy, from the Eden Project, said: "It's really helped people to understand what e-waste [electronic waste] is in the first place - your old mobile phones, your computers, computer mice... Things that people often throw away, and they can be reused.

"When we recycle this sculpture every part of it is being appropriately recycled."

