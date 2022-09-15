G7 nations to take tougher line on trade with China

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to take a tougher, more coordinated stance toward China when it comes to trade, Germany’s economy minister said Thursday.

After a two-day meeting with fellow G-7 officials, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck told reporters that discussions about China were part of an effort to ensure high international trade standards and to prevent Beijing from using its economic might to steamroll other nations.

“The naivety toward China is over,” Habeck said, referring to Germany's own position on China. “The time when one said ‘Trade, no matter what,' regardless of the social or humanitarian standards, ... is something we shouldn't allow ourselves anymore.”

He said Germany would work to persuade the European Union to establish “a more robust trade policy toward China and respond as Europeans to the coercive measures that China takes to protect its economy.”

“The other partner countries will do exactly the same,” Habeck said, adding that the G-7 members - which also include Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the United States - agreed to coordinate their respective actions.

In a joint statement following the meeting at Neuhardenberg Palace, east of Berlin, the G-7 didn't explicitly name China.

The statement expressed concerns about “unfair practices, such as all forms of forced technology transfer, intellectual property theft, lowering of labor and environmental standards to gain competitive advantage, market-distorting actions of state-owned enterprises, and harmful industrial subsidies, including those that lead to excess capacity.”

The group also pledged to continue seeking a reform of the World Trade Organization. The United States has been particularly wary of subjecting itself to the Geneva-based body's jurisdiction on trade matters.

  • German economy minister sees possible victory for democracy in Ukraine

    German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday he could see the possibility of victory for democracy in Ukraine and vowed to send more weapons as the country battles to extend its territorial gains against Russia. "You now can see that it could come to an end with victory for freedom and democracy," Habeck told reporters after meeting Ukraine's trade minister at a G7 gathering in the German state of Brandenburg. Germany would continue to decide which weapons to deliver in discussion with NATO partners, Habeck said, adding that "within this process, I know that more weapons are going to come."

  • Germany is reportedly working on a new trade policy to reduce dependence on China, as economy minister says the country can't allow itself to be 'blackmailed'

    "We cannot allow ourselves to be blackmailed," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Reuters.

  • Germany says it will deliver two additional multiple rocket launchers to Kyiv

    Germany will supply two more multiple rocket launchers to Kyiv, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday in Berlin. "We have decided to deliver two more MARS II multiple rocket launchers including 200 rockets to Ukraine," she told a Bundeswehr conference, adding the training of the Ukrainian operators was expected to start in September. "On top of this, we will send 50 Dingo armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine," Lambrecht announced, referring to an armoured vehicle that the German military extensively used during NATO's military operation in Afghanistan.

  • Putin Tells Xi He Understands China ‘Concerns’ on War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin told his counterpart Xi Jinping he understands Beijing’s “questions and concerns” about his invasion of Ukraine, as the Chinese leader said the two countries could “inject stability and positive energy to a world in chaos.”Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeRay Dalio Does the Math:

  • Mongolian President says he supports Russia-China oil and gas piplines through Mongolia

    Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said on Thursday that he supports the construction of oil and gas pipelines from Russia to China via Mongolia. Speaking via translator at a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Khurelsukh backed the plans, proposing studies of their economic feasability. Khurelsukh said: "We also support the construction of oil and gas pipelines to supply natural gas from Russia to China through the territory of Mongolia and propose to study this issue from the viewpoint of technical and economic justification".

  • Nearly 90% of Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions to Russia - poll

    Some 87% of Ukrainians oppose any territorial concessions to Russia, according to a poll released on Thursday by a top Ukrainian pollster, an increase on earlier surveys. The survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed an absolute majority of Ukrainians in every region were opposed to their country giving away territory under any circumstances, even if this meant prolonging the war. The figure marks an increase in the number of people opposed to territorial concessions recorded in previous KIIS surveys, from 84% in July and 82% in May.

  • Iran to join Asian security body led by Russia, China

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has moved a step closer towards becoming a permanent member of a central Asian security body dominated by Russia and China, as Tehran seeks to overcome economic isolation imposed by U.S. sanctions. Foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday said Iran had signed a memorandum of obligations to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which is holding a summit this week in Uzbekistan.

  • China keeps West guessing about economic pressure on Russia

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping is keeping the West guessing about whether Beijing will cooperate with tougher sanctions on Russia as he meets President Vladimir Putin a year after declaring they had a “no limits” friendship ahead of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. China has avoided violating sanctions but its purchases of Russian oil and gas rose almost 60% in August over a year ago to $11.2 billion. Xi and Putin are due to meet this week in Uzbekistan at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, an eight-nation Central Asian security group.

  • Ex-Russian deputy finance minister explains what Russia’s loss of European gas market means

    Russia will not be able to sell gas intended for sale to Europe to other consumers, Sergey Aleksashenko, former Russian Deputy Finance Minister and former First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Russian Central Bank, told NV in an interview on Sept. 15.

  • European Parliament says Hungary no longer a democracy, but ‘electoral autocracy’

    The European Parliament no longer considers Hungary a full-fledged democracy and recognizes it as an "electoral autocracy" due to the actions of the Hungarian government and its prime minister, Viktor Orbán, the EU Parliament declared in a statement issued on Sept. 15.

  • EU lawmakers condemn China's live-fire exercises in Taiwan Strait

    Members of the European Parliament on Thursday backed a resolution condemning China's live-fire military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and calling for closer ties between the European Union and Taipei. The EU assembly said in a statement that the resolution, backed in a vote by 424 lawmakers with 14 against and 46 abstentions, also demanded that Beijing refrain from measures that could destabilise the Taiwan Strait and regional security. China deployed scores of planes and fired live missiles near Taiwan last month after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a solidarity trip to the self-ruled island.

  • Spain's parliament backs NATO membership for Finland and Sweden

    Spain's parliament ratified the entry of Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Thursday, bringing the two Nordic countries one step closer to joining the alliance in its most significant expansion since the 1990s as it responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sweden and Finland applied for membership in the 30-nation alliance in response to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

  • Is ‘Putin’s Chef’ Now Calling the Shots in Ukraine?

    Mikhail Svetlov/GettyNearly seven months into Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” against Ukraine, the war seems to have an unofficial new leader: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-linked businessman long accused of being the puppetmaster behind the shadowy Wagner Group.Following myriad reports in recent months of Prigozhin touring Russian prisons in search of new cannon fodder, video leaked Wednesday that, for the first time, appeared to provide visual confirmation of the recruiting effo

  • Modi’s Outreach to Putin Risks Putting India in US Crosshairs

    (Bloomberg) -- As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russia’s Vladimir Putin and attends a summit with China’s Xi Jinping on Friday, he’ll need to avoid looking too chummy with the US’s two top adversaries.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%NY Judge Who Doesn’t

  • How worried is China about the tumbling yuan?

    The Chinese yuan has slumped sharply against the US dollar this year, and is sliding towards what many analysts deem the psychologically important seven-dollar mark.

  • Russia says natural gas exports to Europe will plunge about 66% while Gazprom's output grows on strong Chinese demand

    Exports to Europe will fall by 50 billion cubic meters this year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

  • Putin thanks China's Xi for his 'balanced' stand on Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday for his “balanced” approach to the Ukrainian crisis and blasted Washington's “ugly" policies at a meeting that followed a major setback for Moscow on the battlefield. Speaking at the start of talks with Xi in Uzbekistan, Putin said he was ready to discuss unspecified “concerns” by China about Ukraine.

  • Putin still believes he was right to invade Ukraine, Germany's chancellor said after speaking with him for 90 minutes

    "Sadly, I cannot tell you that the impression has grown that it was a mistake to begin this war," Scholz told reporters after speaking with Putin.

  • Tesla weighs China sales reset

    STORY: Tesla could make some big changes to how it operates in China.Sources have told Reuters the automaker is reevaluating how it sells electric cars in the country.It could reportedly close some showrooms in cities like Beijing, where footfall plunged during the health crisis.The sources say the shift would put more focus on stores in less costly suburban locations that can provide repairs.Tesla is working to meet CEO Elon Musk's goal of improving service for existing customers.The carmaker has been the target of a series of customer complaints and lawsuits in China.Some state media outlets have criticized the company.One source said Tesla would look to hire more technicians and other staff for service jobs in China.As of Thursday (September 15), over 300 openings for service jobs were advertised on its Chinese recruitment site.Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.It's the second-largest EV brand in China, behind local rival BYD, and has over 200 stores across the country.But more than half don't offer maintenance services since they are in high-rent locations where space is limited.Tesla sold 400,000 China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars in the first eight months of the year.60% were sold locally - much more than a year before, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

  • Russian companies are issuing bonds in the Chinese yuan amid sanctions. Putin's government may follow suit.

    Russian commodity giants Rosneft, Polyus, and Rusal have issued billions of dollars worth in Chinese yuan denominated bonds recently.