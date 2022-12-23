G7 pledges to hold Putin accountable for war against Ukraine

Read also: Blinken discusses Zelenskyy’s peace proposal with G7 leaders

G7 countries emphasized that war crimes and other atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces, including the killing of civilians, torture, reported executions, sexual violence, and deportations to Russia, cannot be allowed go unpunished.

The members underscored their increased efforts to assist the Ukrainian people throughout this winter.

G7 has committed to enhance and closely coordinate efforts to meet Ukraine’s urgent requirements for military and defense equipment – especially anti-air systems.

Read also: Ukrainian law enforcement document about 47,000 instances of Russian war crimes

The message reiterated G7’s full resolve to continue coordinating financial, material, humanitarian, defense, political, technical, and legal assistance to support Ukraine’s defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Read also: Kuleba names two conditions to bring war to an end

“Russia can end this war immediately by ceasing its attacks against Ukraine and completely and unconditionally withdrawing its forces and equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders,” says the joint statement.

“G7 members again called on Russia to do so immediately.”

On Dec. 12, the leaders of G7 countries made a similar statement.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine