G7 summit - live: Biden accuses Boris Johnson of ‘inflaming’ Northern Ireland tensions over Brexit

President Joe Biden spoke to troops after landing at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk (AP)

Joe Biden will deliver a Brexit warning to Boris Johnson in their first face-to-face meeting on Thursday ahead of the start of the G7 summit, telling the British prime minister not to imperil peace in Northern Ireland.

On his first trip abroad since taking office in January, the US president will meet Mr Johnson in Carbis Bay a day after talks between UK and EU officials ended without agreement.

“President Biden has been crystal clear about his rock-solid belief in the Good Friday Agreement as the foundation for peaceful co-existence in Northern Ireland,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on board Air Force One.

“Any steps that imperil it or undermine it would not be welcomed by the United States.”

Such was Mr Biden's concern over Northern Ireland that Yael Lempert, the top US diplomat in the UK, issued London with a demarche – a formal diplomatic reprimand – for “inflaming” tensions, The Times reported.

