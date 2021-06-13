  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

G7 Summit takeaways: The US is back on top, the Queen cut a cake with a sword, and world leaders promised 1 billion COVID-19 doses

Yelena Dzhanova
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(L-R) Italy&#39;s Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Britain&#39;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden, France&#39;s President Emmanuel Macron, Canada&#39;s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japan&#39;s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attend a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 13, 2021.
(L-R) Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attend a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 13, 2021. PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

  • World leaders from the US, Italy, France, Japan, Canada, Germany, and the UK met this weekend for the G7 Summit.

  • The summit, made up of the world's wealthiest large democracies and close allies, is designed to discuss economic and international policies.

  • Here are the biggest takeaways from the three-day event:

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Against the backdrop of the global pandemic, world leaders met in person for the first time since the coronavirus shut down travel.

(L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Queen Elizabeth II, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, President of the European Council Charles Michel and United States President Joe Biden pose for a group photo at a drinks reception for Queen Elizabeth II and G7 leaders at The Eden Project during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021 in St Austell, Cornwall, England.
(L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Queen Elizabeth II, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and US President Joe Biden. Jack Hill - WPA Pool / Getty Images

The seven world leaders — German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and US President Joe Biden — met on a seaside resort in Cornwall, England.

It was the first time the heads of these countries met in person since the pandemic shut down travel more than a year ago. The G7 leaders last met in person in France in August 2019, nearly two years ago.

In addition to the seven countries normally present, others like South Africa, South Korea, India, and Australia received invitations to attend virtually the 47th Summit.

In the spirit of gathering and collaboration, the G7 leaders talked through strategies to end the coronavirus pandemic.

Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Getty

Johnson announced that the leaders would together donate at least 1 billion vaccine doses against the coronavirus to lower-income countries over the next year in a coordinated effort to end the pandemic in 2022.

"Our international priority is to accelerate the rollout of safe and effective, accessible and affordable vaccines for the poorest countries, noting the role of extensive immunization as a global public good," the leaders said in a statement published on Sunday.

They promised to also help countries around the world develop technology that can manufacture and disseminate vaccines quicker.

When asked about the expected timeline to end the pandemic on a global scale, Biden said "it might take slightly longer" than 2022.

G7 leaders agree that the US is back on top.

Emmanuel Macron in Brussels
Emmanuel Macron, President of France speaks in Brussels on October 2, 2020. Getty

Macron on Saturday signaled his confidence in the United States as an ally with Biden at the nation's helm. When asked by reporters whether he thinks "America is back," Biden gestured to Macron to answer the question.

"Yes, definitely," Macron said. "It's great to have a US president who's part of the club and very willing to cooperate. What you demonstrate is that leadership is partnership."

Biden indicated his agreement. "The United States, I've said before, we're back," the US president said. "Things are going, I think, well, and we're, as we say back in the States, we're on the same page."

Johnson on Thursday hailed Biden as "a big breath of fresh air."

The Queen showed off her sword skills.

The Queen used a sword to cut a cake
Queen Elizabeth II attempts to cut a cake with a sword, lent to her by the Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall, Edward Bolitho, to celebrate of the Big Lunch initiative at the Eden Project, near St Austell in southwest England on June 11, 2021. OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Queen of England borrowed a ceremonial sword to cut a cake on Friday.

An aide informed her that there was a standard knife available to cut the cake. But the Queen insisted she use the sword.

"I know there is," she told the aide. "This is more unusual."

After the first slice using the sword, she then cut the rest of the cake with a regular knife.

World leaders single out Russia and China.

Biden Putin
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Geneva on June 16. Angela Weiss/Alexey Druzhinin/Getty Images

The world leaders presented a united front against Russia and China, vowing to condemn human-rights abuses and political tactics that stray from their economic and international visions.

Biden, for example, rebuked China for human-rights abuses. "I think China has to start to act more responsibly in terms of international norms on human rights and transparency," he said. "Transparency matters across the board."

In a press briefing, a senior US administration official said the six other leaders maintain "a very strong and shared foundation" in their approach to China. The seven leaders also promised to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, China clapped back, saying "the days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone."

On Russia, Biden said US relations with Moscow have reached a "low point."

"Russia has engaged in activities which we believe are contrary to international norms, but they have also bitten off some real problems they're going to have trouble chewing on," Biden said.

Leaders agree on a plan to phase out gasoline cars.

Three G7 leaders sit at table
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (L) and US President Joe Biden (R) listen to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a working session at the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 12, 2021. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Aside from the coronavirus, G7 leaders focused on advancing climate change measures.

Among them is a proposal to phase out gasoline and diesel cars. The leaders vowed to end "almost all direct government support" for fossil fuels and halt "all unabated coal as soon as possible."

In an effort to extend this proposal beyond the G7, world leaders agreed to allocate $2 billion to help developing countries to seek out other options besides coal, a statement from the White House said.

Despite the heavy focus away from fossil fuels, world leaders, including Biden, did not set a concrete date for the end of coal use, which contributes directly to global warming.

Biden met the Queen for the first time as president.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden meet the Queen at Windsor Castle
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stood beside the Queen outside of Windsor Castle on Sunday. Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Biden and Queen Elizabeth II met on Friday, marking his first time engaging with the Queen in person as president. The Queen has met every president since Harry S. Truman, with the exception of Lyndon B. Johnson.

At the end of the Summit on Sunday, Biden and first lady Jill had tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Biden met the Queen for the first time as a US senator in the 1980s.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • "Intense" Iran nuclear talks underway again in Vienna

    Indirect nuclear talks between the United States and Iran resumed on Saturday in Vienna with the chief coordinator saying he believes a deal will emerge during this sixth round of negotiation, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The talks are at a critical stage as key deadlines approach, after which a deal could be much harder to strike. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe U.S. had hoped for a breakthrough ahead of the June 18 pres

  • How many Marines in SC have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s what the military says

    “Our population is comprised mostly of young and healthy individuals,” a Marine Corps spokesman wrote. “There are several reasons someone may not yet have received the vaccine.”

  • Joe Biden demands international investigation into Chinese lab leak theory

    Joe Biden has called for an international investigation to establish whether Covid-19 leaked from a Chinese laboratory as he tried to rally G7 leaders behind a "competition with autocracies". But his remarks about a "lab leak" on Sunday were played down by other leaders and the G7 summit broke up without bridging major rifts over China. The leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States called for the World Health Organisation to convene a "a timely, transparent,

  • G7 Nations Call for New COVID Origin Probe by WHO

    Leaders of the Group of Seven nations called for a second investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, led by the World Health Organization, in a joint communique on Sunday.

  • Queen Elizabeth Insists On Cutting Cake With Giant Ceremonial Sword: It’s ‘Unusual’

    No matter how you slice it, what Her Majesty wants, Her Majesty gets! Queen Elizabeth attended The Eden Project’s Big Lunch initiative with Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla during the G7 Summit on Friday, where she was presented with a ceremonial sword from the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall. The weapon was so enticing, the monarch insisted on using it to cut the event’s festive cake!

  • 21 Directors Who Launched Their Filmmaking Careers at Cannes

    Ahead of the one of the liveliest Cannes lineups in memory, look back on these filmmakers who got their start at the French festival.

  • China divides G7 as Biden calls for international investigation into origins of Covid-19

    Joe Biden has called for an international investigation to establish whether Covid-19 leaked from a Chinese laboratory as he tried to rally G7 leaders behind a "competition with autocracies". But his remarks about a "lab leak" on Sunday were played down by other leaders and the G7 summit broke up without bridging major rifts over China. The leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States called for the World Health Organisation to convene a "a timely, transparent,

  • Downing Street defends Boris Johnson’s G7 beach barbecue after backlash

    Downing Street has defended Boris Johnson’s beach barbecue at the G7 summit, as photos of the world leaders mingling without social distancing sparked anger among hospitality chiefs. The Prime Minister and his wife Carrie hosted the informal gathering in the late evening sun on Saturday on wooden decking above the sands of Carbis Bay. Images emerged of the senior politicians and their spouses enjoying an aerial acrobatics display by the Red Arrows, before standing around chatting in loose groups

  • Saudi Arabia says hajj to be limited to 60,000 in kingdom

    Saudi Arabia announced Saturday this year's hajj pilgrimage will be limited to no more than 60,000 people, all of them from within the kingdom, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The announcement by the kingdom comes after it ran an incredibly pared-down pilgrimage last year over the virus, but still allowed a small number of the faithful to take part in the annual ceremony. A statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency quoted the kingdom's Hajj and Umrah Ministry making the announcement.

  • Four People Rescued After Boat Ends Up Dangling Over Austin Dam

    Emergency services in Austin-Travis County in Texas rescued four people from a boat that was left hanging over a dam on June 10.The boat ended up stranded and dangling precariously over Longhorn Dam at Lady Bird Lake.The boat and its occupants were pulled off the dam and into open water by an Austin Police lake patrol boat, Austin-Travis County EMS said.This footage shows the boat stuck. Credit: ATCEMS via Storyful

  • OTR: Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh facing heat from new colleagues in DC

    The current U.S. Secretary of Labor is being criticized for his appointment of Dennis White, who was recently ousted as Boston police commissioner over decades-old domestic abuse allegations.

  • Pick the Right Products to Stop Itchy Skin

    Itching can drive you a little crazy—messing with your sleep, stealing your concentration, and leaving you wishing you could step out of your skin. A bit of gentle scratching to tame the uncomfor...

  • A Fearless Boxer Infiltrates a Horrifying Sex-Trafficking Ring

    Courtesy Tribeca Film FestivalThe current WBA female super lightweight champion—and the first Native American woman to hold a major world title—boxer Kali Reis is not to be messed with in the ring, and she proves an equally formidable fighter and actor in Catch the Fair One, writer/director Josef Kubota Wladyka’s stripped-down thriller about a pugilist on a mission to rescue her sister from a sex-trafficking ring. Executive produced by Darren Aronofsky (and produced by Nomadland’s Oscar-nominate

  • This Summer’s Hottest Look Is Skin. Lots of It.

    Delmaine Donson/Getty“What do we wear now?” has become fashion’s most pressing post-vaccine question. (Perhaps tied with “How do we make money now?”). One answer, according to celebrities who are currently shedding clothes like snakes lose skin: nothing. We are wearing nothing now.After 15 months of isolation and next to no external validation, it makes sense that we’d want to get naked. Especially if we were, say, Milo Ventimiglia (and his legs) parading around in extra-short shorts, or Megan T

  • Some US allies near Russia are wary of Biden-Putin summit

    Central and Eastern European nations are anxious about the coming summit meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, wary of what they see as hostile intentions from the Kremlin. “I think there have been doubts as to the resoluteness of the present administration to face Russian aggressive actions in a decisive manner,” said Witold Rodkiewicz, chief specialist on Russian politics at Warsaw's Center of Eastern Studies, a state-funded think tank that advises the Polish government.

  • Exclusive: Saudi assassins picked up illicit drugs in Cairo to kill Khashoggi

    The new season of Yahoo News’ "Conspiracyland" podcast reveals compelling new evidence that a Saudi hit team intended to kill Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi long before he walked into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

  • Kayleigh McEnany met with furious reaction after claiming she never lied as White House press spokesperson

    McEnany says being a “woman of faith” and a mother prevented her from lying

  • Nancy Pelosi demands Trump’s attorneys general testify and calls data subpoenas ‘beyond Richard Nixon’

    ‘What the administration did – the Justice Department, the leadership of the former president – goes even beyond Richard Nixon,’ the House Speaker says

  • Garrick Higgo, in his second PGA Tour event, wins Congaree tournament in SC

    It was a crowded final leaderboard Sunday in the final event before the U.S. Open.

  • AOC: I'm 'inclined to say yes' that Justice Stephen Breyer should retire at the end of the Supreme Court's current term

    "I believe that we should protect our Supreme Court, and that that should absolutely be a consideration," Ocasio-Cortez told CNN.