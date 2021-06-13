G7 Summit takeaways: The US is back on top, the Queen cut a cake with a sword, and world leaders promised 1 billion COVID-19 doses

(L-R) Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attend a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 13, 2021. PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

World leaders from the US, Italy, France, Japan, Canada, Germany, and the UK met this weekend for the G7 Summit.

The summit, made up of the world's wealthiest large democracies and close allies, is designed to discuss economic and international policies.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the three-day event:

See more stories on Insider's business page.

Against the backdrop of the global pandemic, world leaders met in person for the first time since the coronavirus shut down travel.

(L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Queen Elizabeth II, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and US President Joe Biden. Jack Hill - WPA Pool / Getty Images

The seven world leaders — German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and US President Joe Biden — met on a seaside resort in Cornwall, England.

It was the first time the heads of these countries met in person since the pandemic shut down travel more than a year ago. The G7 leaders last met in person in France in August 2019, nearly two years ago.

In addition to the seven countries normally present, others like South Africa, South Korea, India, and Australia received invitations to attend virtually the 47th Summit.

In the spirit of gathering and collaboration, the G7 leaders talked through strategies to end the coronavirus pandemic.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Getty

Johnson announced that the leaders would together donate at least 1 billion vaccine doses against the coronavirus to lower-income countries over the next year in a coordinated effort to end the pandemic in 2022.

"Our international priority is to accelerate the rollout of safe and effective, accessible and affordable vaccines for the poorest countries, noting the role of extensive immunization as a global public good," the leaders said in a statement published on Sunday.

They promised to also help countries around the world develop technology that can manufacture and disseminate vaccines quicker.

When asked about the expected timeline to end the pandemic on a global scale, Biden said "it might take slightly longer" than 2022.

Story continues

G7 leaders agree that the US is back on top.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France speaks in Brussels on October 2, 2020. Getty

Macron on Saturday signaled his confidence in the United States as an ally with Biden at the nation's helm. When asked by reporters whether he thinks "America is back," Biden gestured to Macron to answer the question.

"Yes, definitely," Macron said. "It's great to have a US president who's part of the club and very willing to cooperate. What you demonstrate is that leadership is partnership."

Biden indicated his agreement. "The United States, I've said before, we're back," the US president said. "Things are going, I think, well, and we're, as we say back in the States, we're on the same page."

Johnson on Thursday hailed Biden as "a big breath of fresh air."

The Queen showed off her sword skills.

Queen Elizabeth II attempts to cut a cake with a sword, lent to her by the Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall, Edward Bolitho, to celebrate of the Big Lunch initiative at the Eden Project, near St Austell in southwest England on June 11, 2021. OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Queen of England borrowed a ceremonial sword to cut a cake on Friday.

An aide informed her that there was a standard knife available to cut the cake. But the Queen insisted she use the sword.

"I know there is," she told the aide. "This is more unusual."

After the first slice using the sword, she then cut the rest of the cake with a regular knife.

World leaders single out Russia and China.

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Geneva on June 16. Angela Weiss/Alexey Druzhinin/Getty Images

The world leaders presented a united front against Russia and China, vowing to condemn human-rights abuses and political tactics that stray from their economic and international visions.

Biden, for example, rebuked China for human-rights abuses. "I think China has to start to act more responsibly in terms of international norms on human rights and transparency," he said. "Transparency matters across the board."

In a press briefing, a senior US administration official said the six other leaders maintain "a very strong and shared foundation" in their approach to China. The seven leaders also promised to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, China clapped back, saying "the days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone."

On Russia, Biden said US relations with Moscow have reached a "low point."

"Russia has engaged in activities which we believe are contrary to international norms, but they have also bitten off some real problems they're going to have trouble chewing on," Biden said.

Leaders agree on a plan to phase out gasoline cars.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (L) and US President Joe Biden (R) listen to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a working session at the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 12, 2021. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Aside from the coronavirus, G7 leaders focused on advancing climate change measures.

Among them is a proposal to phase out gasoline and diesel cars. The leaders vowed to end "almost all direct government support" for fossil fuels and halt "all unabated coal as soon as possible."

In an effort to extend this proposal beyond the G7, world leaders agreed to allocate $2 billion to help developing countries to seek out other options besides coal, a statement from the White House said.

Despite the heavy focus away from fossil fuels, world leaders, including Biden, did not set a concrete date for the end of coal use, which contributes directly to global warming.

Biden met the Queen for the first time as president.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stood beside the Queen outside of Windsor Castle on Sunday. Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Biden and Queen Elizabeth II met on Friday, marking his first time engaging with the Queen in person as president. The Queen has met every president since Harry S. Truman, with the exception of Lyndon B. Johnson.

At the end of the Summit on Sunday, Biden and first lady Jill had tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Biden met the Queen for the first time as a US senator in the 1980s.

Read the original article on Business Insider