G7 support for Ukraine will not waver despite Middle East conflict, says Japanese FM

The heads of foreign affairs of the G7 countries gathered for a meeting in Tokyo

G7 support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia will not waver despite intensifying conflict in the Middle East, according to Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Nov. 7.

Kamikawa’s comments come as the G7’s foreign ministers prepare to hold virtual talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during his visit to Tokyo.

"Our commitment to continue strict sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine has not wavered at all, even as the situation in the Middle East intensifies," Kamikawa said.

The G7 countries have been at the forefront of international sanctions against Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy making a surprise appearance at the group’s summit in Hiroshima in May.

Kuleba previously reported that Ukraine has not seen a reduction in international aid since the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, murdering over 1,000 unarmed civilians.

On Oct. 13, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called on the international community to keep its focus on Ukraine and its fight against Russia amid the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israel.

On Oct. 12, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated his country’s intention and ability to help Ukraine and Israel simultaneously.

On Nov. 6, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that the conflict in the Middle East was already affecting international support for Ukraine.



