G7 need to talk about extending evacuations deadline from Kabul, Germany says

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks on developments in Afghanistan, in Berlin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised countries need to coordinate evacuation efforts from Kabul airport and whether they should continue beyond the Aug 31 deadline set by the United States, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

At their summit on Tuesday, G7 leaders will also discuss how to improve access for evacuees to Kabul airport, Maas told reporters in Berlin, adding Germany has been looking at options for keeping the airport running beyond Aug 31 for days.

"We are talking with the United States, Turkey and other partners with the aim of facilitating a civil operation of Kabul airport to enable the evacuation of people (beyond Aug 31)," Maas said. "We will also have to continue to talk with the Taliban about this issue, and that's what we are doing."

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Afghan Filmmaker Shahrbanoo Sadat Escapes Kabul With French Government Help

    Shahrbanoo Sadat, the Afghan filmmaker whose credits include 2019 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight pic The Orphanage, has successfully fled Kabul, according to her Danish producers Adomeit Film. The director had been attempting to escape the Taliban incursion, which has seen the group swiftly take Afghanistan’s capital city and overthrown the government. Many artists and journalists have […]

  • Philippines approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine

    The Philippines has approved the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, the country's vaccine procurement chief said on Monday, making it among the first countries in Asia to approve the single-dose vaccine. The approval by the Philippines' food and drug agency will allow the country to follow up its order for 10 million doses, Carlito Galvez, a retired general who handles the government's vaccine procurement, told a news conference. The government expects vaccine manufacturers to increase deliveries in September and October, Galvez said.

  • Blinken botches Afghan president’s name in TV slip-up

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken mistakenly referred to a former president of Afghanistan on Sunday instead of the deposed leader who fled the country as the Taliban took control of Kabul.

  • Taliban imposes some order at chaotic Kabul airport

    Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers imposed some order around the capital Kabul's airport on Sunday (August 22), as thousands of Afghans desperately continued attempts to flee their home country.Witnesses said the Taliban organised queues, and kept crowds from gathering at the perimeter.The night before, video published online showed women climbing up the razor wire wall, and helping others to do so.What appeared to be U.S. military personnel were also seen in the vicinity. At least twelve people have died around the single-runway airfield, according to Taliban and NATO officials. Witnesses say some were shot, while others died in a stampede. The U.S. evacuated more than 17,000 people in the past week, while Qatar's air force has evacuated thousands to its capital Doha.The country is hosting evacuees until they enter a third country.But many that left Afghanistan have been forced to leave some of their loved ones behind. One woman, who left with her husband and three children, feared she would be a target of the Taliban because of her work with international humanitarian organisations.She chose to remain anonymous out of concern for her family still in Afghanistan. "All my family lives there, my father, mother, sister and my brothers, with their wives and children. We are a big family.""Maybe if they (Taliban) are not finding me, they attack my family, this is a big problem which I have now.""It was very difficult to leave my country before Taliban coming, I never thought I would go anywhere or leave my country. I love my country."Afghans and foreigners are evacuating the country en masse, amid fears of reprisals by the Taliban and a return to a harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

  • Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'

    Former President Donald Trump launched on Saturday a sustained attack on President Joe Biden's handling of the retreat of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, which he called "the greatest foreign policy humiliation" in U.S. history. Trump, a Republican who has dangled the possibility of running again for president in 2024, has repeatedly blamed Biden, a Democrat, for Afghanistan's fall to the Islamist militant Taliban, even though the U.S. withdrawal that triggered the collapse was negotiated by his own administration. "Biden’s botched exit from Afghanistan is the most astonishing display of gross incompetence by a nation’s leader, perhaps at any time," Trump said at a boisterous rally packed with his supporters near Cullman, Alabama.

  • How to Cook Eggplant Perfectly, Every Time

    This bulbous berry—yep, it’s a BERRY—can be challenging. But once you know how to cook eggplant properly, we promise you’ll fall in love.

  • I served in Afghanistan as a US Marine, twice. Here’s the truth in two sentences

    This veteran and Missouri U.S. Senate candidate saw what the Afghan National Security Forces really were. | Opinion

  • Donald Trump booed at Alabama rally after encouraging his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19, video shows

    At the "Save America" rally in Cullman, Alabama, former President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to "take the vaccines."

  • Matt Gaetz says he asked for Trump's approval before proposing to Ginger Luckey, who eloped with him amid a sex trafficking probe

    Gaetz told Vanity Fair he asked for Donald Trump's approval before proposing to his now-wife Ginger Luckey. Gaetz, 39, and Luckey, 26, met at Mar-a-Lago in March 2020 and got engaged there in December 2020. Federal investigators are currently probing whether the Florida congressman paid a 17-year-old girl for sex.

  • Trump border wall damaged by heavy flooding

    Maybe Mexico will pay for repairs? Severe weather in southern Arizona appears to have damaged parts of the border wall erected by the Trump Administration. The Tucson Sentinel reports that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have confirmed “historic” flooding at the nation’s border with Mexico is to blame for the destruction. That appears to include several wide-open metal gates ...

  • Hundreds clash in Portland as Proud Boys rally descends into violence

    Running street battle ends in gunfight after ‘summer of love’ protest in a parking lot of a former Kmart store A rightwing protest in Portland on Sunday has culminated in a gunfight, when antifascist demonstrators returned fire at a man who shot at them with a handgun in a downtown street. The firefight took place in the heart of downtown Portland, soon after 6pm. As antifascists followed a man at a distance whom they were trying to eject from the area, he took cover behind a solar-powered trash

  • 'Where Are The Adults?' Mary Trump Lashes Reckless Rally By 'Narcissistic' Uncle

    The former president held his maskless rally in Alabama, which has run out of ICU beds as the state grapples with soaring cases of COVID-19.

  • ‘I’m a citizen with no country:’ Mark Sanford on turning against Trump and his party

    Former South Carolina governor talks about his memoir that links his decision to lessons learned from an extramarital affair in 2009 and his attempt to cover it up Former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford speaks to the media with a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump during a campaign stop at the state house in September 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. Photograph: Sean Rayford/Getty Images Mark Sanford is not the first Republican to turn against former US president Donald Trump and pay a polit

  • Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Doubles Down on Falsely Blaming COVID-19 Surge on Black Residents

    Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick doubled down on his false statements that Black residents of his state were responsible for the surge in COVID-19 cases.

  • Texas School Cancels Classes After State Passes Controversial Social Studies Law

    McKinney school officials long took pride in their students’ participation in the nationwide Youth and Government program, calling the district a “perennial standout”. Every year, students researched current issues, proposed and debated their own public policy, and competed in a mock legislature and elections process for statewide offices. Since the program’s arrival to McKinney in […]

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper Tears Up at Former GOP Congressman’s Deathbed Plea for Bipartisanship (Video)

    CNN aired an emotional interview with former GOP Rep. Paul Mitchell Sunday, honoring his wishes that his plea for bipartisanship only be played after his death. During the discussion, anchor Jake Tapper teared up. Tapper’s voice cracked as he told Mitchell they were doing an “unusual” interview, but Mitchell was calm as he shared his message: “For me, it’s innate to just say, ‘Where can we agree?’ There’s value in people you don’t agree with.” Mitchell, who left Congress in 2019 and then left th

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • The Taliban warned of 'consequences' if the US extends its military presence in Afghanistan beyond the August 31 deadline

    The warning came hours after Biden said the US could extend the withdrawal deadline to help evacuation efforts.

  • Joe Biden Is Sliding Down a Slippery Slope of His Own Making

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/Photos GettyThe Biden brand is shot.It rested on three main props: straight talking, competence, and empathy. They supposed to be supported by his deep foreign policy experience and understanding America’s true allies.All those have been torched by his Afghanistan exit fiasco.Perhaps most disturbing of all is the absence of empathy as he’s been dissembling over his responsibility for what appears to be an inevitable and unforgivable failure t

  • Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran's Evin prison

    The guard in a control room at Iran's notorious Evin prison springs to attention as one by one, monitors in front of him suddenly blink off and display something very different from the surveillance footage he had been watching. ”General protest until the freedom of political prisoners" reads another line on the screens. An online account, purportedly by an entity describing itself as a group of hackers, shared footage of the incident, as well as parts of other surveillance video it seized, with The Associated Press.