G8 Education Limited's (ASX:GEM) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

G8 Education (ASX:GEM) has had a rough month with its share price down 9.0%. We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on G8 Education's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

Check out our latest analysis for G8 Education

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for G8 Education is:

4.1% = AU$37m ÷ AU$883m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of G8 Education's Earnings Growth And 4.1% ROE

At first glance, G8 Education's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 7.3%. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 16% seen by G8 Education was probably the result of it having a lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared G8 Education's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 12% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if G8 Education is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is G8 Education Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

G8 Education has a high three-year median payout ratio of 68% (that is, it is retaining 32% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely.

In addition, G8 Education has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 64%. Regardless, the future ROE for G8 Education is predicted to rise to 9.0% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, G8 Education's performance is quite a big let-down. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Game Recap: 76ers 109, Bulls 105

    Despite Joel Embiid's 37 points and 16 rebounds, the 76ers fall to the Bulls, 109-105, in double overtime. Zach LaVine recorded a team-high 26 points, along with seven assists for the Bulls, while DeMar DeRozan added 25 points and eight rebounds in the victory. Tyrese Maxey tallied 22 points, five rebounds and six assists for the 76ers in the losing effort. The Bulls improve to 34-37, while the 76ers fall to 48-23.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • ‘This is going to be pretty bumpy going forward’: First Republic stock shares plunge almost 50% as people move their money despite $30 billion bailout

    Efforts to reassure the public that First Republic is safe have so far been unsuccessful as bank's shares plunge.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in ExxonMobil in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    It seems like ages ago that a pandemic and massive supply glut forced oil prices to temporarily fall below zero, meaning that sellers were paying buyers to take their oil. It decimated stocks like oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), which fell as much as 70% from its high. The lessons learned from this scenario can prepare investors for the next potential downturn in a historically cyclical industry.

  • I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

    With inflation high and the market flailing, it can be challenging to figure out the best things to do with your money. "During economic downturns, it can be tempting to sell off your investment and...

  • New Starbucks CEO Takes Reins Early From Howard Schultz

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. said Laxman Narasimhan has assumed the role of chief executive officer on Monday, two weeks earlier than planned.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealNarasimhan, 55, h

  • Want $3,300 in Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The company focuses on providing financing to middle-market businesses. Ares Capital's portfolio currently includes 466 companies. Like all BDCs registered as regulated investment companies, Ares Capital returns at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders to avoid paying federal taxes.

  • Want to Rack Up $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These supercharged income stocks, with an average yield of 11.47%, can generate $500 every three months from an initial investment of $17,500.

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Now

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank failures, market turmoil and ongoing economic uncertainty as central banks battle high inflation have increased the chances of a “Minsky moment,” according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic.The term, named for the late American economist Hyman Minsky, refers to the end of an economic boom that has encouraged investors to take on so much risk that lending exceeds what borrowers can repay. At that point, any destabilizing event may force investors to sell assets for cas

  • The Fed is about to release its first policy decision since 3 banks collapsed. Here's what high-profile commentators and analysts say it will do.

    Another rate hike? A pause? Here's what some financial heavyweights see the Fed doing with interest rates as fears of a banking crisis grow.

  • Advanced Micro Devices Stock Shows Heavy Demand

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has been a bright spot in the market lately. Shares have surged 51% in 2023.

  • Gold is Pushing $2000: 2 Stocks to Trade the Breakout

    High inflation, a banking crisis, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions...

  • 13 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss 13 best monthly dividend stocks to buy according to analysts. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In 2022, dividends remained a bright spot for investors, despite a stock market […]

  • The Monster Stock-Split Stock Nobody Is Talking About

    Stock splits have generated a lot of interest over the past several years. In early 2022, the company also made a big move into the alcohol industry, with the acquisition of the CANarchy Craft Brewery collective, which brought a host of craft brewers, including Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Squatters, and Wasatch into Monster's portfolio.

  • Dow sinks as much as 400 points as UBS's Credit Suisse rescue deal fails to ease US banking crisis fears

    US stock futures tumbled Monday as worries about a bank crisis persisted, even after UBS was forced to take over Credit Suisse to try to avert more trouble.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The goal of every dividend growth investor is to build a stream of passive income that can rise through just about any economic environment. This can be accomplished by picking businesses that sell goods and/or services that are in high demand, with well-covered dividends and a proven track record of dividend growth. Here are three companies that have been reliably growing their dividends for decades that dividend growth investors should consider for their portfolios.

  • Rupee weakens as bank contagion fears drag risk assets

    The Indian rupee declined on Monday as relief from the Credit Suisse rescue deal proved to be short-lived, with investors dumping risk assets on worries over a contagion in the global financial sector. Asian stocks and currencies deepened losses as the session progressed as investor focus shifted to the massive hit some Credit Suisse (CS) bondholders would take under the UBS takeover deal due to the writedown of additional tier-1 (AT-1) capital debt. "While this (CS deal) surely offers a breather to global markets as a black swan scenario is ruled out, it comes at a rather hefty cost for some categories of investors, which is ultimately showing its negative impact on markets," ING analysts said.

  • Goldman Sachs sees risk of 'permanent destruction' in demand for AT1 bonds

    The decision by Swiss authorities to wipe out Credit Suisse's Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds could reduce demand for this type of bonds in the long term, a Goldman Sachs strategist said, but risk of contagion across credit markets was limited due to the relative niche nature of the asset class. Some $17 billion worth of AT1 Credit Suisse bonds will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of a rescue merger with UBS. Under the deal, holders of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds will get nothing, while shareholders, who usually rank below bondholders in terms of who gets paid when a bank or company collapses, will receive $3.23 billion.