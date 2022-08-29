Ga. animal shelter owner arrested after nearly 200 dogs found in ‘unfavorable conditions’

A woman who owns an animal shelter is in custody and facing multiple charges after police and 11 other agencies found nearly 200 dogs in unfavorable conditions.

The Heard County Sheriff’s Office said Wendy Brewer, the owner of Dogs Rock Rescue, was arrested and charged after they executed a search warrant.

Deputies say that while they were at two locations on Fir Road in the Heard County community of Franklin, they found evidence of animal cruelty and abuse.

According to a press release, a dozen agencies, including animal control and animal rescue from several counties, examined, catalogued and treated close to 200 dogs.

The dogs were removed from the properties. Most of them have been released and placed with kennels and shelters in the area.

Investigators did not elaborate on the conditions they found the dogs in.

Brewer was initially charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and abandonment. Authorities later added two counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should contact them at 706-675-3329 or here.

