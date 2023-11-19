Ga. Army wife accused of killing 11-month-old, says she wanted him to be ‘with Jesus and God’

A U.S. Army wife at Fort Eisenhower has been accused of killing her young child after officials say she made claims about wanting him to be “with Jesus and God.”

Court officials announced Friday that 30-year-old April Evalyn Short of Fort Eisenhower was charged with the murder of her 11-month-old child.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 2 Action News, James Short, a military staff sergeant stationed at Fort Eisenhower, received a text from April Short on Wednesday morning.

Court documents said the text message from April Short made references to “God” and stated that “the days of darkness are upon us” and “We [James and April Short] would be together again.”

After receiving the text messages, the report said James Short left work to go home and check on his wife. When he arrived, officials said April Short had barricaded herself in their bedroom with their 11-year-old, 6-year-old and 11-month-old and was refusing to come out.

Court documents said when authorities arrived after being called by James Short, they worked to try and get April Short to leave the room.

Eventually, the report said April Short walked out of the room with the 11-year-old and 6-year-old, pulling away from officers, and walked out of the home. Officials said she then got into her car with the two children and attempted to drive away but was stopped by officers and taken into custody.

After April Short walked out of the room, authorities realized she did not have her 11-month-old with her. The report said when James Short and the officers went into the bathroom, they discovered the 11-month-old who had been stabbed. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after.

When interviewing April Short following her arrest, the court document said she admitted to hurting the child. Her two children told authorities that she told them she was doing it because then the child could “be with Jesus and God.”

April Short was charged by federal complaint with murder, with an aggravating circumstance of the alleged crime occurring during an act of child abuse, court officials said.

The case remains under investigation.

