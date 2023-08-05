Ga. attorney heading to prison for being one of the first through Capitol doors on Jan. 6

A Georgia attorney has learned his fate after admitting to being one of the first to storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

McCall Calhoun, who has practiced law in Americus for 30 years, describes himself as an “anti-communist counter-revolutionary.”

“The Deep State cannot stop us,” McCall wrote on Parler, a now-inactive social media network popular with former President Trump’s supporters, “They learned that today when we stormed the Capitol and took it. The word is we’re all coming back armed for war.”

Calhoun, 60, posted a video of himself on social media in the middle of the mob swarming the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The attorney was ordered to serve 18 months in prison for obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He was also ordered to serve 2 years of supervised release and pay $2,000 in restitution.

After his 2021 arrest, Channel 2 Action News learned that Calhoun is suffering from prostate cancer, and his family wanted him to be released so he could be seen by his own doctors. His current health condition is unclear.

According to the Department of Justice, Calhoun entered the Capitol through the broken Senate Wing Door and walked around inside. At one point, evidence shows him outside of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

After leaving the Capitol, prosecutors say Calhoun posted on Facebook, saying “Today the American People proved we have the power. We physically took control of the Capitol building in a hand to hand hostile takeover. We occupied the Capitol and shut down the Government – we shut down their stolen election shenanigans . . .”

He was arrested just days later and found guilty in March 2023.

