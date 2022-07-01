GA authorities seeking person of interest with distinct tattoo in child sex trafficking case

Georgia authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in an investigation into child sex trafficking.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has released the sketch of a tattoo that may be used to identify the person of interest.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sketch shows a large chest tattoo with the words “Florida Boy” and an alligator.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“The individual made unsubstantiated claims to be some type of corrections officer and possibly lived in Clayton County in 2018,” according to the state attorney general.

The attorney general’s office is also asking tattoo parlors and law enforcement entities in both Georgia and Florida to share the sketch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.