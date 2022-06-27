Ga. co-defendants plead guilty to drug trafficking, violating Street Gang Act

A man and woman in Cherokee County have pleaded guilty and were sentenced for drug trafficking and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, District Attorney Shannon Wallace announced.

Amy Elizabeth Little, 41, and Brayden Lee Moore, 23, were arrested in February 2020 during a traffic stop because Little had a scale containing methamphetamine residue. When police searched the vehicle, they found 91 grams of meth in the car.

During the investigation, the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office determined that Little and Moore were members of Ghostface Gangsters (GFG), a criminal street gang that originated in the Georgia prison system, officials said.

“Through an analysis of the evidence, investigators were able to determine that Little and Moore were known throughout metro Atlanta to possess and distribute methamphetamine, including to suppliers in Cherokee County,” Assistant District Attorney Damion Overstreet said, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the state. “These co-defendants were engaged in the activity that GFG is perhaps most known for – drug trafficking.”

On Aug. 17, 2021, Little pleaded guilty and Chief Superior Court Judge Ellen McElyea sentenced her to 15 years, with the first 10 years to be served in confinement in the state prison system.

On April 15, 2022, Moore pleaded guilty and was sentenced by McElyea to 15 years, with the first seven years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation. During probation, the co-defendants may have no contact with each other or with any gang member or gang associate.

They must also avoid alcohol and drugs, not possess firearms and participate in substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

“Keeping our community safe is a mission we share with all law enforcement agencies in our county,” said District Attorney Shannon Wallace. “We are committed to removing known drug distributors and gang members, such as these co-defendants, from our streets and these sentences are another step toward eradicating criminal street gangs in our county.”

