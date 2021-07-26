GA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to kick out every Chinese 'loyal to CCP' if she was in charge

Editorial Staff
·3 min read
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would deport every last Chinese whose loyalty lies with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), if she had the power to do so.

Her plans: Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, made her comments last Wednesday on Steve Bannon’s show, “War Room: Pandemic.” Aside from deporting Chinese people, the lawmaker said she would also impose strict tariffs.

  • “The Chinese understand one thing and that is money,” Greene told Bannon, who served as chief strategist for former President Donald Trump. “If I was in charge and I had my way, I would come down on China so hard. I would put tariffs back in place and they would be more strict than President Trump’s, because those tariffs worked.” She did not elaborate on which tariffs.

  • The 47-year-old continued: “I would kick out every single Chinese in this country that is loyal to the CCP. They would be gone… I don’t care how much money you have, how much land you own, how many businesses you own, how much money you donated to colleges and universities. I don’t care about who your kid is and how many students you’ve sent to our colleges.”

  • How Greene plans to determine a Chinese individual’s loyalty to the CCP is unclear. Regardless, her stance is a reimagining of Trump’s foreign policy -- an era that, for one, revoked over a thousand visas for Chinese graduate students who were deemed a threat to national security.

  • Greene confirmed that her policy would apply to Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who happens to be a CCP member. With this, she added that the U.S. should not be doing business with companies aligned with the CCP.

  • "We should not be funding CCP companies," Greene said. "We should not be doing business with an enemy that's trying to kill us, did kill us this past year."





The latest: Greene’s comments came in the same week the Department of Justice dropped charges against five Chinese researchers who have been accused of concealing ties with the Chinese military. Among them is Tang Juan, a biology researcher at the University of California, Davis, who was arrested last July while taking refuge in China’s San Francisco consulate, according to The Hill.

  • Prosecutors argued that Tang lied about her military ties in a visa application. Agents also found photos of the researcher dressed in military uniform, AP News reported.

  • Tang’s attorneys argued that she was not a member of the Chinese military. Instead, she worked as a civilian at a Chinese military facility, they said.

  • Chen Song was also accused of lying in her visa application. Prosecutors said she scrambled to cover her tracks and delete her ties with the Chinese military, according to Courthouse News.

  • One of Song’s attorneys reportedly argued that his client came to the U.S. to become a doctor. In a statement to Courthouse News, another attorney said he and his client are grateful that the government "has done the right thing by dismissing this case.”

  • Tang, for her part, spent 10 months in jail and house arrest -- longer than the six-month sentence she would have faced if she was convicted of lying on her visa. On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused the U.S. of making arrests “under fabricated charges, violating legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals.”


Featured Image Screenshots via "War Room: Pandemic" / Rumble

