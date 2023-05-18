Ga. county commissioner arrested by GBI on child molestation charges

An Effingham County Commissioner accused of child molestation was arrested this week.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials announced the arrest of 84-year-old Reginald “Reggie” Loper of Springfield. Loper is the commissioner for District 4 in Effingham County.

The investigation began on Jan. 9 when the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations of child sexual abuse.

Loper was charged with child molestation and sexual battery. He was booked into the Effingham County Jail.

Authorities did not provide specifics surrounding Loper’s arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Effingham County Board of Commissioners for a statement but has not received a response.

