Ga. CrossFit coach charged with molesting 15-year-old girl he coached

WSBTV.com News Staff
1 min read

The owner of a Georgia CrossFit gym is now facing child molestation charges relating to a teenage girl who he coached, according to a report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott Paige, 36, co-owns Bare CrossFit in Evans, Georgia near Augusta with his wife.

Paige’s wife told authorities that he spends a large amount of time with a 15-year-old girl, who has not been identified, at the gym and gave her rides to and from the gym.

She says her husband admitted to kissing and having oral sex with the underage girl, but that he was stopping to work on their marriage.

After finding private messages between Paige and the teen on Instagram, she came home to find an open box of pregnancy tests, Panda Express and a pink stuffed animal on the table, according to the report.

Paige’s wife says her husband then tried to stop her from going into the bedroom. She says she then left the home with her children. When she came back, Paige and the pregnancy tests were gone.

She told deputies she went to Panda Express later that day and showed the manager a picture of Paige and the teen. She claims the manager confirmed to have seen the pair in the restaurant earlier that day.

Deputies responded to the teenage girl’s house where they found Paige, the girl and her father. Investigators made Paige leave the house and told him not to contact the girl.

Paige was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of child molestation. He is currently being held in the Columbia County Jail.

