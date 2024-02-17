Ga. deputies find $80,000 worth of fentanyl stuffed in backpack, sheriff’s office says
A man was arrested after Georgia deputies said he had a backpack filled with illegal drugs.
On Friday, Bibb County deputies arrested a wanted fugitive, later identified as Ike Jackson Jr., outside a Harrison Road motel.
While searching Jackson, authorities reportedly found two kilos of fentanyl in a black backpack and 29 grams of methamphetamine.
According to the sheriff’s office, the fentanyl has a street value of $80,000.
Jackson was taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.
