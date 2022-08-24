Ga. deputies arrest man they say stabbed his girlfriend to death

Hall County sheriff deputies have arrested a man they say stabbed his girlfriend to death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to deputies, a woman’s body was discovered inside of a home in Gillsville Monday morning.

Alexis Davis Roberson, 26, body was found by a mutual acquaintance deputies say around 10:30 a.m. inside the residence located in the 3300 block of McDougal Road.

Officials say she had been stabbed to death and died on the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Throughout the investigation, police named Roberson’s boyfriend, 45-year-old Rashon Otis Bacon as a person of interest.

Deputies say Bacon also lived at the home, but was not there when the arrived. He later returned to the home Monday afternoon as investigators were working the crime scene.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Bacon was taken into custody, arrested and charged with felony murder later that night.

Bond was denied, motive for the stabbing is unknown and Bacon remains in the Hall County Jail, officials said.

IN OTHER NEWS:



