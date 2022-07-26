Ga. deputies arrest suspect who ran into woods to escape arrest

Dawson County sheriff deputies assisted in the arrest of a man who led police on a chase from Pickens County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a man with warrants, but he continued into Dawson County near Steel Bridge Road.

The man jumped out of his vehicle after deputies used a PIT maneuver and ran into the woods.

TRENDING STORIES:

With the help of their K9 officer, Usvo, police chased the man into the woods, eventually capturing him after the man surrendered to deputies.

He was taken into custody without incident. Deputies have not identified the man.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: