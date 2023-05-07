Ga. deputies find gun hidden under child safety seat

A gun was found during a traffic stop in what people may consider an unusual place.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Georgia Highway 247.

While searching the vehicle, deputies reportedly found a stolen handgun underneath the cushion of a child safety seat.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bibb County officials said the gun also had a Glock sear, known as a switch, attached to the gun.

The driver, whose name was not released was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, expired registration, and possession of a machine gun/dangerous weapon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



