Ga. deputies investigating shooting that left 2 dead, multiple injured

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in downtown Augusta on Saturday.

Authorities said at 6:35 p.m., deputies received reports of a shooting on Sand Bar Ferry Road at East Boundary.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When deputies arrived, they found five people who had been shot.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirmed two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other three victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

TRENDING STORIES:

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Deputies have not said what led to the shooting and if anyone has been taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: