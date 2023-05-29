Ga. deputies issue arrest warrant for 14-year-old involved in shooting investigation

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized.

Walton County Sheriff officials said deputies received reports of a shooting on Youth Monroe Road Friday evening.

When deputies arrived, they discovered Terry Carter, who had been shot.

Carter was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting.

Deputies issued an arrest warrant for a 14-year-old involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Department to speak with investigators.

