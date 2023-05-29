Ga. deputies issue arrest warrant for 14-year-old involved in shooting investigation
Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized.
Walton County Sheriff officials said deputies received reports of a shooting on Youth Monroe Road Friday evening.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When deputies arrived, they discovered Terry Carter, who had been shot.
Carter was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
TRENDING STORIES:
Fiance of man shot and killed by DeKalb County officer says he was having a mental health crisis
Atlanta mayor ‘heartbroken’ after student shot, killed at his alma mater
Thousands of Atlanta homes sit vacant amid housing crisis, data shows
Authorities have not said what led to the shooting.
Deputies issued an arrest warrant for a 14-year-old involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Department to speak with investigators.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: