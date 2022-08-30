Ga. deputies looking for man accused of stealing bronze statues from cemetery

Hall County deputies say they are looking for an alleged statue thief who is stealing from a metro Atlanta cemetery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials say the man has stolen some of the bronze animal statues at Memorial Park Cemetery on Memorial Park Road in Gainesville.

Deputies say the theft occurred at night possibly on or around August 24.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to officials, it appears the suspect picked up a couple of donkey statues and placed them in a vehicle. Deputies say they have video of the incident and an alleged vehicle, but is too blurry to show the public.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police are asking anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any idea where the bronze animal statues are, deputies are asking anyone to call Investigator Talley at 770-533-7724 or call the non-emergency dispatch number at 770-536-8812.

IN OTHER NEWS:



