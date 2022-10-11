Ga. deputies say multiple tips led to the arrest of sex offender with outstanding warrants

Monroe County Sheriff deputies arrested a man on Monday on outstanding warrants, officials said.

Deputies received a tip via email advising Eric James Erb, 49, was hiding/living at a residence on Teagle Road.

With the assistance of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned Erb was a sex offender evading law enforcement officials out of Newton County.

Deputies also learned Erb had an active arrest warrant for probation/parole out of Walton County.

An additional tip alerted law enforcement officials Erb would be at the residence where he was accused of hiding. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office went to the address on Teagle Road and was able to make an arrest without incident.

Erb will be charged with failure to register as a sex offender in Monroe County, officials said.

