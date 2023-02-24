Ga. deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of child molestation

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance locating a man accused of child molestation.

Deputies said they are looking for Shannon Robert Burton, who has outstanding warrants for child molestation.

It is unclear as to what led to Burton being charged.

Authorities said Burton is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Burton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office at 706-839-0500 or call 911.

