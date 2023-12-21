Ga. deputies searching for man after woman dies in head-on collision

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in connection to a homicide investigation.

On Feb.13 Barrow deputies were called to University Parkway in the area of Patrick Mill Road regarding a head-on vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive woman. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

Detectives are actively searching for information on the whereabouts of Cesar Raudales. He is wanted in connection to this homicide investigation.

He is described as 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. Raudales has black hair and green eyes.

The sheriff’s office along with Crime Stoppers Atlanta has increased the award of up to $5,000 leading to the arrest of Raudales.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online. Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.

