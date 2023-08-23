Ga. deputy hospitalized after being hit by vehicle while directing school traffic, officials say

A Georgia deputy is hospitalized after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

According to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at 8:02 a.m. at the intersection of Historic Homer Highway and Georgia Highway 98.

Banks officials said H.E.R.O. Dep. Williams was directing school traffic when he was hit by a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Wiliams is stable and alert but was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Officials have not said if the driver would be facing charges.

“Banks County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the outpouring of concerns for Deputy Williams,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

