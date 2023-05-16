Ga. deputy suspended after woman allegedly shows lewd photos to get out of ticket

A Georgia deputy is suspended after a woman allegedly showed lewd photos of herself to be let go.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to WALB-TV, on March 8, Dep. Felipe Pinzon of Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Highway 135 North about a suspicious car parked on the side of the road.

The incident was reportedly posted to Facebook by Sheriff David Moore, but has since been deleted, WALB-TV stated.

In a sit-down interview, Moore told WALB-TV, “Deputy Pinzon states that most of the time during their encounter was spent attempting to unlock (the woman’s) phone as she was locked out of it, and she appeared to be very distraught about that.”

In a video posted to Snapchat, the woman states that she was allegedly allowed to drive away intoxicated after showing her breasts to Pinzon, WALB-TV reports.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to WALB-TV, the sheriff’s office was made aware of the video and the woman allegedly posted a video on Snapchat recanting her story and claimed it was all a joke.

“The investigator does believe, however, that the conversation eventually turned flirtatious and resulted in (her) showing Deputy Pinzon a photograph of her breasts and a short video,” Moore said in the post.

WALB-TV said the deputy was placed on a two-week unpaid suspension pending the results of the investigation.

“I believe that punishment is commiserated with his actions,” Moore told WALB-TV. “He can learn from this experience and be a much better human and deputy.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to WALB-TV, following his suspension, the deputy will “participate in specific training to avoid this type of situation in the future.”

Moore told WALB-TV he believed the woman was trying to get attention and the deputy was out of line.

Story continues

The sheriff said to WALB-TV that he doesn’t believe the deputy’s integrity will be compromised because of his actions in this one incident.

“Based on what has happened to him, you can bet your bottom dollar this won’t happen to him no more. Deputy Pinzon is a smart guy. Deputy Pinzon is a good guy. Deputy Pinzon will be a good deputy for this county if he can just weather this storm,” Moore told WALB-TV.

But not everyone agreed with the deputy’s punishment.

IN OTHER NEWS: