Ga. doctor who fired nurse after illegally accessing medical records, pleads guilty

A popular Carroll County doctor has pleaded guilty to illegally accessing medical records.

Channel 2 Action News learned Brent Harris was originally facing six felony counts.

But on Wednesday, Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in court when Harris pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor.

Harris is not just a doctor; he owns businesses and properties in Carrollton.

Court records show that in March 2021, Dr. Harris logged into a patient portal at a hospital to get information about a child who wasn’t his patient.

Brett and Amy Hicks took their child to the emergency room and called the police after an incident at the school Doctor Harris owns.

Records show that Harris then searched for the prescription drug information on the child’s mother.

Harris was accused of using that list of medications to file a complaint to have her nursing license revoked.

In court on Wednesday, the parents asked the judge not to accept the guilty plea, saying Harris accessed medical records to hurt their family.

“Your honor, we’ll never know what happened to my child that day at the school because of Harris’s attack on my wife’s career, and her character, and us financially,” Brett Hicks said. “If you do accept this plea, make sure that if he does this to anyone else again, he will be held accountable.”

Harris’s attorney argued that the doctor accessed the records “in good faith” and never harmed or abused anyone. He described Harris as a well-respected doctor who, until now, has lived an unblemished life.

Doctor Harris himself then addressed the judge and the family.

“I just want to say to the Hick’s family, when all of this started. There was never any intent to hurt anybody. And so for the harm my actions have caused, I’m truly sorry,” Harris said to the judge and to the Hicks family.

Doctor Harris pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of negligence and faces 12 months of probation and a $1,000 fine.

