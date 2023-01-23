Ga. family gunned down in their driveway were ambushed by masked men, deputies say

A Georgia family who was shot in their driveway, leaving the father dead, were the targets of an ambush, deputies say.

On Friday night, 52-year-old Pimalkumar Patel was returning to his Bibb County home with his wife and daughter, according to deputies.

As they were getting out of their car, three masked men armed with guns confronted Patel.

The trio of masked suspects then opened fire on the family, killing Patel and injuring his wife and daughter.

The three suspects then ran to a dark car parked across the street with a getaway driver inside.

Deputies say nothing was taken from the family. The motive for the shooting is unclear.

Investigators are now releasing a surveillance photo of the suspects’ getaway car in the hopes someone can help identify it.

Anyone with information should contact investigators at 478-751-7500.

