Ga. father arrested after 1-year-old daughter dies early Valentine’s Day morning

A Georgia father is facing murder charges after his 1-year-old child was killed in the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day.

On Wednesday, just after 3 a.m., Bibb County deputies began investigating a death call within the 2000 block of Old Clinton Road.

Around 12:05 a.m., deputies also responded to a disturbance within the 3800 block of Flamingo Drive, after dispatchers received a call.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found a woman, later identified as Janet Dorn, injured from a violent fight.

Dorn’s daughter, Shandrea Spencer, who called to report the incident was also present.

Bibb County officials said Dorn reported that Spencer’s 1-year-old daughter had been taken by the man who assaulted her.

The man was identified as Akiem Jamal Jordan,19, of Macon. Deputies said he is also the father of the child.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office then placed a “Be On The Lookout” for Jordan along with a white vehicle that he had with another individual identified as Rahem Devar Ferrell, 20, of Macon inside the car.

At 3:03 a.m., deputies found Jordan and Ferrell. Bibb officials said the 1-year-old was found unresponsive while being held by Jordan.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the child dead on the scene. Miley said there will be an autopsy.

After further investigation, Jordan and Rahem Devar Ferrell were taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Rahem Devar Ferrell faces charges of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Jordan faces a charge of murder in connection with the death of his one-year-old daughter. He also faces three counts of aggravated assault. Both are being held without bond.

Dorn was taken to a medical facility for treatment. She is currently stable.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

