A Ga. father went to take a phone call. Now, his 4-year-old daughter is dead

A 4-year-old Georgia girl who accidentally shot herself in the head with her father’s unattended gun has died, according to the Grovetown police.

Police said Phoenix Daniels shot herself in her home on May 29. Investigators determined that her father, 24-yar-old Daveon Daniels, left his loaded 9mm Glock on the floor of their home when he went to make a phone call.

He told police he heard a gunshot, went back into the room and found his daughter shot. Daniels and a family member drove the child to the hospital.

The child had been in the hospital since the shooting and died July 1.

Police said the gun had been illegally modified to be fully automatic, according to WRDW.

Daniels has been charged with possession of a machine gun, second-degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Daniels is expected to face more charges. He’s been in custody since the shooting.