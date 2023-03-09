Ga. fire chief/EMA director accused of using county fuel card for personal purchases, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrested of a Georgia fire chief and emergency management agency director for financial transaction card fraud and theft charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GBI officials said the Peach County Sheriff’s Office requested in December for agents to investigate allegations that Peach County Fire Chie/EMA Director Jeff Doles used a county fuel card for personal purchases.

On Wednesday, Dole was arrested and charged with six counts of financial transaction card fraud and six counts of theft by taking.

TRENDING STORIES

It is unclear if Dole still holds his position in the department.

GBI officials did not specify the amount Dole spent.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: