Ga. gang member accused of using machine gun to open fire on FBI agents sentenced to 20 years

A Columbus, Ga. man who fired at federal agents was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal officials said that Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown aka “Black” was convicted on Sept. 18, 2023 of a variety of charges, including conspiracy with intent to distribute controlled substances and forcibly assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

According to what was presented in court, Brown and co-defendant Jarvis Smith were under federal surveillance in July 2022 as part of an investigating into armed drug trafficking in the Columbus community.

While under surveillance, agents saw Brown and Smith involved in a drug transaction on Winston Road. When Smith got out of his car, an agent conducted what USDOJ called mobile surveillance before he stopped a few streets away.

Then, officials said Smith and Brown got out of the car and pointed their weapons at the agent, firing multiple rounds at the car.

USDOJ said bullets hit the passenger door, roof and rear bumper of the FBI vehicle, with one round going through the back of the agent’s passenger seat and another entering a private residence, going through a window and “shattering a painting on the wall.”

“FBI and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office units attempted to stop Smith’s car; Smith and Brown were able to elude law enforcement in a lengthy pursuit by car and on foot. Smith was taken into custody on July 28. After a manhunt that last several days, Brown turned himself in on Aug. 10,” according to USDOJ.

Brown was described by justice officials as a member of a “hybrid criminal street gang” in Columbus called US World, that they say “is affiliated with other national criminal gangs.” Separately, Smith was said to be “a confirmed member of the Bloods criminal street gang.”

“Joshuia Brown used a machine gun to spray a hail of bullets at law enforcement in the middle of the day in a residential neighborhood, striking an FBI agent’s car as well as a nearby private residence,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “Brown will now have more than 26 years in federal prison to consider his utter disregard for human life.”

While Smith pled guilty to charges of forcible assault on a federal officer, possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and possessing a firearm by a prohibited person on Aug. 9, 2023, he has not been sentenced yet, according to USDOJ.

Brown was sentenced to serve more than 26 years in prison, USDOJ reported on Tuesday. Smith will have a sentencing hearing on Feb. 20, and neither man is eligible for parole.

